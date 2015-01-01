पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मिशन एडमिशन:केयू में कोर्सेज के लिए आए 59 हजार आवेदन

कुरुक्षेत्र3 घंटे पहले
कुरुक्षेत्र विश्वविद्यालय के विभिन्न विभागों में सत्र 2020-21 के लिए इस बार 17 नवंबर को शाम 4 बजे तक देशभर से 59 हजार से अधिक आवेदकों ने विभिन्न पाठ्यक्रमों के लिए ऑनलाइन आवेदन किया है। इस बार दाखिले के लिए साइंस फैकल्टी व प्रोफेशनल कोर्स विद्यार्थियों की पहली पसंद है। विश्वविद्यालय के आईटी सेल इंचार्ज प्रो. सुनील ढींगरा ने बताया कि इस बार विश्वविद्यालय मे एमएससी फिजिक्स में 1941 लोगों ने ऑनलाइन आवेदन किया है।

इसके साथ ही एमएससी जूलॉजी के लिए 1536, एमएससी गणित के लिए 1926, एमएससी बॉटनी में 1385 आवेदकों ने आवेदन किया है। एमएससी बायो केमिस्ट्री के लिए 377, एमएएससी केमिस्ट्री मैथमेटिकल स्ट्रीम दो वर्ष के लिए 1189, एमएससी नाॅन मैथमेटिकल स्ट्रीम दो वर्ष के लिए 1116, एमएएससी कंप्यूटर साइंस के लिए 304, एमएससी जियोग्राफी के लिए 706 आवेदकों ने आवेदन किया है।

एमकाॅम के लिए 1125, राजनीति शास्त्र विभाग में 755, एमए मनोविज्ञान में 501, एमए लोक प्रशासन में 281, एमए सोशोलॉजी में 342, एमएससी फोरेंसिक साइंस में 430, एमएससी पर्यावरण में 413, बीए जनसंचार में 478, बीएससी ग्राफिक्स एनिमेशन में 260, बीएससी मल्टीमीडिया में 198, एमए जनसंचार एवं पत्रकारिता में 166 व एलएलएम में 473 से अधिक आवेदकों ने आवेदन किया है।

