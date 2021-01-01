पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मामले की जांच शुरू:घर में घुसकर हमला करने के आरोप में महिला समेत 3 लोगों पर केस दर्ज

इस्माइलाबादएक घंटा पहले
गांव ढल्ला माजरा में कुछ लोगों द्वारा घर में घुसकर एक महिला से मारपीट और गाली-गलौज करने का मामला सामने आया है। पुलिस ने महिला की शिकायत पर एक महिला सहित तीन लोगों के खिलाफ केस दर्ज कर लिया है। पुलिस ने मामले की जांच शुरू कर दी है।

सुखविंद्र कौर वासी ढल्ला माजरा ने पुलिस को दी शिकायत में बताया कि 22 जनवरी की रात्रि को बलजीत सिंह, बलविंद्र सिंह और रणजीत कौर ने उसके घर के सामने आकर बिना वजह गाली-गलौज शुरू कर दी। इसे लेकर उसने फोन पर पुलिस के 100 नंबर पर शिकायत की। उसके फोन पर शिकायत देने की बात सुनकर बलजीत सिंह मेन गेट को लांघकर उसे गालियां देते हुए आया और उसके साथ मारपीट शुरू कर दी।

इसी दौरान रणजीत कौर ने भी सीढ़ी लगाकर घर में प्रवेश किया और उसके बाल पकड़ लिए। बलजीत सिंह ने उसे धक्के मारे। बलविंद्र सिंह बाहर खड़ा होकर उसे गालियां निकालता रहा। उन्होंने उसके परिवार को खत्म करने की बात कही।

उसके शोर मचाने पर तीनों जान से मारने की धमकी देकर फरार हो गए। इस मामले को लेकर पंचायतों का दौर भी चला लेकिन पंचायत में भी उसको इंसाफ नहीं मिला। थाना प्रभारी सतीश कुमार ने बताया कि सुखविंद्र कौर की शिकायत पर तीनों आरोपियों के खिलाफ केस दर्ज कर लिया है।

