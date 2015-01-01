पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

छठ पूजा पर कोरोना का असर:प्रशासन ने सुबह लगाई रोक, शाम को 100 लाेगों को पूजा की मंजूरी

कुरुक्षेत्र2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
कुरुक्षेत्र | छठ पर अनुमति न मिलने पर छठ समिति ने जताया रोष।
  • ब्रह्मसरोवर पर भीड़ जुटने की आशंका के चलते लगाई पाबंदी
  • संस्थाओं के दोबारा अनुरोध पर 100 लोगों को दी पूजा-पाठ करने की अनुमति

छठ पूजा महोत्सव धर्मनगरी में धूमधाम से मनता आया है लेकिन इस बार इस महोत्सव पर पाबंदियों की तलवार लटक गई। अबके ब्रह्मसरोवर व सन्निहित सरोवर पर भीड़ नहीं जुटने दी जाएगी। यही नहीं, प्रशासन भी इसे लेकर दुविधा में रहा। पहले मंगलवार सुबह प्रशासन ने भीड़ जुटने पर रोक लगाते हुए महोत्सव की अनुमति नहीं दी लेकिन बाद में रोष बढ़ता देख पूर्वांचल समाज से जुड़ी संस्थाओं के दोबारा अनुरोध करने पर पूजा पाठ की अनुमति दे दी लेकिन इसमें भी 100 से ज्यादा लोग एकत्रित नहीं होंगे जबकि पहले ब्रह्मसरोवर व सन्निहित पर हर साल हजारों की भीड़ जुटती आई है। 100 लोगों को अनुमति तो दी है लेकिन भीड़ रोकना किसी चुनौती से कम नहीं होगा। वहीं पूर्वांचल के लोगों में इसे लेकर रोष भी पनप गया है।

सरोवरों पर न ही स्नान, न धूम-धड़ाका

बता दें कि पूर्वांचल, खासतौर से बिहार यूपी के हजारों लोग कुरुक्षेत्र में अब स्थाई रूप से रहते हैं। केयू, एनआईटी जैसे संस्थानों में भी पूर्वांचल के काफी लोग हैं। हर साल तीन दिवसीय छठ पूजा पर हजारों लोग जहां सरोवरों पर जुटते हैं। वहीं कई बड़े आयोजन भी पूर्वांचल समाज से जुड़ी समितियां करती आई हैं। इस पर प्रशासन ने भीड़ जुटाने पर ही पाबंदी लगाई है।

कोरोना का डर, स्नान के चलते पाबंदी

प्रशासन को रिपोर्ट मिली कि छठ पूजा के लिए 20 नवंबर को ही 15 हजार से ज्यादा लोग दोनों सरोवरों पर जुट सकते हैं। सरोवरों में पूजा के साथ स्नान भी करने की परंपरा है। कोरोना काल में एक साथ हजारों लोगों के स्नान करने से वायरस के फैलने का डर है इसीलिए प्रशासन ने भीड़ जुटाने पर रोक लगाई।

20 नवंबर को भीड़ के साथ पूजा पर भी लगाई थी पाबंदी

एसडीएम की रिपोर्ट पर पहले जिला प्रशासन ने ब्रह्मसरोवर पर 20 नवंबर को पूरी तरह से भीड़ जुटाने के साथ पूजा पाठ पर भी पाबंदी लगाई। इससे पूर्वांचल समाज के लोगों में रोष बढ़ गया। इस पर प्रशासन ने पूजा पाठ की अनुमति दी। इसके लिए पूर्वांचल समाज की समितियों ने दोबारा से आवेदन किया। कहा कि वे कोरोना गाइडलाइन की पालना करेंगे। डीसी ने कहा कि विभिन्न धार्मिक संस्थाओं जिनमें शिवनाथ मिश्रा अखिल भारतीय पूर्वांचल समाज सभा इन्द्रा काॅलोनी किरमिच रोड कुुरुक्षेत्र, संतोष पासवान अध्यक्ष छठ पर्व सेवा समिति हरियाणा, प्रधान पूर्वांचल छठ पर्व सभा गांव ज्योतिसर नजदीक गीता कुंज आश्रम कुरुक्षेत्र द्वारा कुरुक्षेत्र में छठ पूजा के दौरान ब्रहमसरोवर पर पूजा-पाठ करने के लिए अनुमति मांगी गई थी। संस्थाओं द्वारा अनुरोध किया गया कि वह कोविड-19 के सभी नियमों की पालना करेंगे इसलिए अधिकतम 100 व्यक्तियों को पूजा-पाठ करने की अनुमति दी है। यदि उल्लंघना की तो समितियां जिम्मेदार होंगी।

100 की मंजूरी पर रोष

छठ पर्व सेवा समिति और अखिल भारतीय पूर्वांचल समाज सभा ने केवल 100 व्यक्तियों को छठ पूजा की अनुमति पर रोष व्यक्त किया है। छठ समिति के अध्यक्ष संतोष पासवान ने कहा कि छठ पूजा प्रमुख पर्व है और हर साल इसे धर्मनगरी में भी धूमधाम से मनाया जाता रहा है। मगर इस बार जिला प्रशासन की ओर से ब्रह्मसरोवर पर केवल 100 लोगों को ही छठ पूजा की अनुमति दी है। पासवान ने बताया कि धार्मिक संस्थाओं द्वारा इस संबंध में जिला प्रशासन से छठ पूजा की अनुमति मांगी गई थी, लेकिन प्रशासन ने अनुमति देने से साफ इंकार कर दिया। कहा कि अब बाजार खुल चुके हैं। सिनेमा हाल भी खुल गया है। तीर्थों पर भी भीड़ रहती है, ऐसे में पाबंदी लगाने का कोई औचित्य नहीं है। महासचिव सुशील कुमार, कोषाध्यक्ष डाॅ. अर्जुन कुमार, कैथल के प्रधान गौरीशंकर, ढांड के प्रधान सुबोध पासवान, तरावड़ी के प्रधान सुशील कुमार, शाहाबाद के प्रधान शिव कुमार और सहसचिव कैलाश चौधरी आदि ने कहा कि इस तरह पर्वों पर रोक लगाना अनुचित है।

