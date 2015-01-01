पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सावधानी:केयू के हेल्थ सेंटर में डॉ. आशीष ने मरीजों को मधुमेह रोग से बचने के टिप्स दिए

कुरुक्षेत्र3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

कुरुक्षेत्र विश्वविद्यालय के हेल्थ सेंटर के मेडिकल ऑफिसर डॉ. आशीष अनेजा ने शुक्रवार को विश्व मधुमेह दिवस पर लोगों को जागरूक किया। उन्होंने लोगों को बताया कि मधुमेह शरीर में इंसुलिन हार्मोन के स्त्रावण में कमी के कारण होता है। इसमें रोगी को काफी परहेज से रहना पड़ता है। उन्होंने कहा कि मुख्य रूप से मधुमेह चार प्रकार का होता है। टाइप-1 को किशोर मधुमेह के रूप में जाना जाता है।

इसका कारण अज्ञात होता है। टाइप-2 इसका सबसे मुख्य कारण शरीर का अधिक वजन होना व पर्याप्त व्यायाम न करना होता है। तीसरा मुख्य कारण गर्भावस्था होता है और यह तब होता है जब मधुमेह के पिछले इतिहास के बिना गर्भवती महिलाओं को उच्च रक्त शर्करा के स्तर का विकास होता है। कुल मिलाकर यह पाचन संबंधी बीमारियों का एक समूह है, जिसमें लंबे समय तक रक्त में शर्करा का स्तर उच्च रहता है। डॉ. अनेजा ने बताया कि उच्च रक्त शर्करा के लक्षणों में अक्सर पेशाब आता है, प्यास की बढ़ोतरी होती है और भूख में वृद्धि होती है।

अगर इसका समय पर उपचार न किया जाए तो मधुमेह कई परेशानियों का कारण बन सकता है। इसके कारण हृदय रोग, स्ट्राॅक, क्रॉनिक किडनी की विफलता, पैर अल्सर और आंखों को नुकसान हो सकता है। हाइपर ग्लाइसीमिया होने पर शुरुआत में नजरें धुंधली हो सकती हैं। उन्होंने बताया कि अगर इस पर ध्यान न दिया जाए तो आगे चलकर मोतियाबिंद होने के आसार होते हैं।

