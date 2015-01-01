पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पोषण अभियान:नुक्कड़ नाटकों से किया आमजन को जागरूक : नीतू

कुरुक्षेत्रएक घंटा पहले
जिला कार्यक्रम अधिकारी नीतू रानी ने कहा कि महिला एवं बाल विकास विभाग हरियाणा पंचकूला के आदेशानुसार पोषण अभियान को चलाया जाएगा। इस अभियान के दौरान आमजन विशेषकर महिलाओं व छोटे बच्चों के पोषण आहार से सम्बन्धित जानकारी देकर आमजन को जागरुक करने का काम किया जाएगा। इस अभियान में गांव-गांव जाकर नुक्कड़ नाटकों का आयोजन किया जाएगा।

कहा कि विभाग के निर्देशानुसार इस अभियान के दौरान पंचायती राज, स्वास्थ्य व जन सम्पर्क विभाग का भी सहयोग लिया जाएगा। इन विभागों के सहयोग से नुक्कड़ नाटकों को लेकर स्क्रिप्ट तैयार की जाएगी। इस स्क्रिप्ट को जिलास्तर पर गठित कमेटी द्वारा अप्रूवड करवाया जाएगा। कमेटी से स्वीकृति मिलने के बाद इन नुक्कड़ नाटकों, गीतों, रागनियों, लोक संगीत के माध्यम से आमजन को सही पोषण लेने के प्रति जागरुक किया जाएगा।

उन्होंने कहा कि जिलास्तर पर बेस्ट प्रदर्शन करने वाले नुक्कड़ नाटक की टीमों को सम्मानित भी किया जाएगा और इन टीमों को राज्यस्तर पर अपने नाटक को प्रदर्शित करने का मौका भी मिलेगा। पोषण अभियान के दौरान बच्चों, महिलाओं और आम नागरिकों में खून की कमी को पूरा करने, शरीर को स्वस्थ रखने के लिए अच्छी डाइट और स्वास्थ्य के प्रति जागरुक किया जाएगा। बच्चों, किशोरियों, गर्भवती महिलाओं को बेहतर व उचित पोषण अपनाने हेतु प्रोत्साहित किया जाएगा।

इंसानियत ट्रस्ट ने कन्या की शादी में किया सहयोग

आम आदमी पार्टी के नेता एवं थानेसर विधानसभा से पार्टी प्रत्याशी रहे सुमित हिंदुस्तानी ने कहा जरूरतमंद की सहायता और परोपकार करना धर्म का अभिन्न अंग होने के साथ साथ मानवता की सेवा सबसे बड़ा धर्म है। लोगों को परोपकार के कार्यों में अपनी भागीदारी सुनिश्चित करनी होगी, तभी समाजसेवा के कार्यों में लगी संस्थाओं को आगे बढ़ने का मौका मिलेगा। वे इंसानियत ट्रस्ट के सहयोग द्वारा ब्रह्मानंद काॅलोनी की गरीब कन्या की शादी में कन्या को आशीर्वाद देने के दौरान संबोधित कर रहे थे। उन्होंने कहा कि दुनिया में इंसानियत से बड़ा कोई धर्म नहीं है।

समाज के कमजोर तबके की भलाई के लिए समर्थ लोगों को आगे आना चाहिए। उन्होंने इंसानियत ट्रस्ट द्वारा कन्या की शादी में दिए गए सहयोग की सराहना की। उन्होंने कहा संस्था की इस मुहिम के साथ समाज के अन्य लोगों को भी जुड़ना चाहिए। उन्होंने कहा दीन हीनों की भलाई करने वालों पर ईश्वर हमेशा मददगार होता है और इसी उद्देश्य को लेकर इंसानियत संस्था पिछले काफी लंबे अरसे से जरूरतमंदों की सेवा करने में लगी है। संस्था द्वारा समय समय पर गरीब कन्याओं की शादी में सहयोग, विकलांगों की सहायता, गरीब बच्चों की स्कूल शिक्षा मुहैया कराना, गरीबों का मुफ्त इलाज कराना और राशन वितरित करना अच्छा प्रयास है। ऐसे कार्य करने से भगवान भी प्रसन्न होते हैं। उन्होंने कहा कि मानवता के नाते फर्ज है कि हम एक-दूसरे की मदद करें।

