पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

सख्ती:जिले में अवैध पटाखों की बिक्री व आयात पर प्रतिबंध, नियम तोड़ने पर होगी कार्रवाई

कुरुक्षेत्र4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • बिना वैध लाइसेंस नहीं कर सकते पटाखों का आयात

सरकार ने राज्य में अवैध पटाखों के आयात और बिक्री को अवैध और दंडनीय घोषित किया है। इसलिए कुरुक्षेत्र जिले में पटाखों की बिक्री करने वाले दुकानदारों को सतर्क रहना होगा। अगर कही से भी कोई शिकायत मिली तो कार्रवाई करने में देरी नहीं की जाएगी। डीसी शरणदीप कौर बराड़ ने कहा कि सरकार ने निर्देश दिए हैं कि सभी जिलों के अधिकारी सतर्क रहें और आयातित पटाखों की बिक्री और वितरण के खिलाफ कड़ी कार्रवाई करें।

इसके साथ-साथ यह भी सुनिश्चित किया जाए कि सभी प्रतिष्ठानों का निरीक्षण करने और निवारक कार्रवाई करने से आयातित पटाखों का भंडारण न हो। केंद्रीय वाणिज्य मंत्रालय द्वारा जारी निर्देशों के अनुसार पटाखे भारतीय व्यापार वर्गीकरण (हार्मोनाइज्ड सिस्टम) के तहत आते हैं और उनका आयात बैन है। विदेश व्यापार महानिदेशालय से लाइसेंस या प्राधिकरण प्राप्त किए बिना पटाखों का आयात नहीं किया जा सकता है। हाल के वर्षों में, पटाखों के आयात के लिए महानिदेशालय द्वारा कोई लाइसेंस या अधिकार जारी नहीं किया गया है।

पटाखों की बिक्री के लिए पेट्रोलियम और विस्फोटक सुरक्षा संगठन द्वारा जारी लाइसेंस की आवश्यकता होती है। हरियाणा सरकार द्वारा राज्य के सभी जिला उपायुक्तों, पुलिस आयुक्तों और पुलिस अधीक्षकों को निर्देश दिए कि वे आयातित पटाखों की बिक्री को रोकने के लिए कड़े कदम उठाएं और लोगों को ऐसे पटाखों का उपयोग न करने के लिए सचेत करें।

उन्होंने कहा कि ऐसे पटाखों की बिक्री या बिक्री के मामलों की सूचना तुरंत नजदीकी पुलिस स्टेशन को दे ताकि ऐसे अपराधियों के खिलाफ उचित कार्रवाई की जा सके। पटाखों की बिक्री के लिए बकायदा लाइसेंस जारी किए जाएंगे और इस प्रणाली पर नजर रखी जाएगी ताकि अवैध पटाखों की बिक्री न हो पाए।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंजंग के 37 दिन हो गए हैं, लोग सीमा पर लड़ रहे हैं या वहां से बुलावा आने का इंतजार - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- कोई महत्वपूर्ण शुभ समाचार मिलने से परिवार में खुशी भरा माहौल रहेगा। आपकी मेहनत व परिश्रम से कई महत्वपूर्ण कार्य भी संपन्न होगा। आपकी योग्यता व क्षमता पर परिवार के सदस्य गर्व महसूस करेंगे। ने...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें