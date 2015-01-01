पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

इंटरनेशनल गीता महोत्सव:आज सांध्यकालीन महाआरती से शुरुआत, 25 दिसंबर तक विभिन्न कार्यक्रमों में शामिल होंगी सीएम समेत कई हस्तियां

कुरुक्षेत्र5 घंटे पहले
गीता महोत्सव को एक साल का इंतजार आज से खत्म होने जा रहा है। बेशक इस बार शिल्प मेले व सांस्कृतिक कार्यक्रमों जैसे बड़े आयोजन नहीं हो रहे। लेकिन इस बार भी 9 दिनों तक महोत्सव मनाया जाएगा। हालांकि हर साल यह महोत्सव 18 दिनों तक चलता था। गीता महोत्सव-2020 का आगाज 17 दिसम्बर को सांध्यकालीन महाआरती से होगा। 17 से 25 दिसम्बर तक महाआरती का प्रतिदिन आयोजन किया जाएगा।

21 दिसम्बर को मुख्यमंत्री मनोहर लाल, हिमाचल के मुख्यमंत्री जयराम ठाकुर मुख्य कार्यक्रमों का शुभारंभ करेंगे। इंटरनेशनल सेमिनार में शिरकत करेंगे। इस सेमिनार में हरियाणा के शिक्षामंत्री कंवरपाल भी शिरकत करेंगे। रोजाना होगी महाआरती, चुनिंदा लोग शामिल: केडीबी के मानद सचिव मदन मोहन छाबड़ा के मुताबिक 17 दिसम्बर को महाआरती से गीता महोत्सव-2020 की शुरुआत हो जाएगी। पहले दिन महाआरती कार्यक्रम में सांसद नायब सिंह सैनी व हरियाणा की महिला एवं बाल विकास राज्यमंत्री कमलेश ढांडा मुख्यातिथि के रूप में शिरकत करेंगी।

इसी प्रकार 18 दिसम्बर को महाआरती कार्यक्रम में हरियाणा के खेलमंत्री संदीप सिंह व विधायक सुभाष सुधा मुख्यातिथि होंगे। 19 दिसम्बर की महाआरती में शिक्षामंत्री कंवरपाल व 21 दिसम्बर की महाआरती में कौशल विकास एवं औद्योगिक प्रशिक्षण मंत्री मूलचंद शर्मा शिरकत करेंगे, 21 दिसम्बर को महाआरती कार्यक्रम में हरियाणा के सहकारिता मंत्री बनवारी लाल मुख्यातिथि होंगे। 22 दिसम्बर को केन्द्रीय मंत्री कृष्ण पाल गुर्जर महोत्सव में शिरकत करेंगे। 23 दिसम्बर की महाआरती में हरियाणा विधानसभा अध्यक्ष ज्ञानचंद गुप्ता व हरियाणा के उपमुख्यमंत्री दुष्यंत चौटाला मुख्यातिथि होंगे, 24 दिसम्बर को महाआरती कार्यक्रम में केन्द्रीय जलशक्ति राज्यमंत्री रतन लाल कटारिया शिरकत करेंगे।

समापन पर होगा दीपोत्सव
समापन समारोह 25 दिसम्बर को मुख्यमंत्री मनोहर लाल शिरकत करेंगे। इसके साथ-साथ इन कार्यक्रमों में अन्य वीवीआईपी, वीआईपी व गणमान्य लोग भी शिरकत करेंगे। 25 दिसंबर को सीएम दीपदान की परंपरा निभाएंगे। इस दिन दीपोत्सव भी मनेगा। 48 कोस के 134 तीर्थों पर 1800-1800 दीपक जगेंगे। वहीं ब्रह्मसरोवर पर दो लाख दीपक जगाए जाएंगे। केंद्रीय मंत्री प्रह्लाद भी शामिल होंगे।

