भागवत कथा:गो गीता गायत्री सत्संग सेवा समिति की ओर से शीला नगर में भागवत कथा

कुरुक्षेत्र2 घंटे पहले
गो गीता गायत्री सत्संग सेवा समिति की ओर से शीला नगर के पार्क में आयोजित भागवत कथा के दूसरे दिन कथावाचक अनिल शास्त्री वेदाचार्य ने बताया कि भगवान की अराधना मानव को युवा अवस्था में ही करनी चाहिए। युवा एवं युवती को ऐसा सोच विचार नहीं करना चाहिए कि हमारी अभी अवस्था भगवान का भजन करने की नहीं हुई है। ध्रुव, प्रहलाद और नारद ने बाल्यकाल से ही भागवत भजन करके दुनिया में कीर्तिमान स्थापित किया।

अनिल शास्त्री ने कहा कि अगर बच्चे बाल अवस्था से ही सत्संग को आत्मसात कर लें तो उनका जीवन आदर्श मर्यादा से परिपूर्ण हो जाएगा। इस अवसर पर यज्ञाचार्य पंडित रंगनाथ त्रिपाठी, विकास मित्तल, शकुंतला मित्तल, वीना मुंजाल, लक्की मुंजाल, अमरनाथ वधवा, गौरव चौधरी, सुमन गर्ग, डॉ. पूनम गासो, सरिता देवी, सरोज, सुमंत रानी, हरवंश कुमार सिंगला, रवि सिंगला, पन्नो देवी, सरोज, कपिल और रितु गुप्ता मौजूद रहीं।

ज्योतिसर स्थित श्रीगीता कुंज आश्रम में गुरुवार को चातुर्मास के उपलक्ष्य में श्रीगायत्री जप एवं श्री दुर्गा महायज्ञ का आयोजन कोरोना महामारी के विनाश व कल्याण हेतु किया गया। हवन यज्ञ स्वामी मुक्तानंद महाराज एवं जिला एवं सत्र न्यायाधीश सैशन जज डॉ. नीलिमा शांगला के सान्निध्य में किया गया। डॉ. नीलिमा शांगला ने बताया कि स्वामी मुक्तानंद महाराज मौन व्रत धारण किए हुए हैं।

शांगला ने बताया कि मनुष्य जीवन में यज्ञ और हवन का बहुत महत्व बताया गया है। हवन यज्ञ से देवी देवताओं की पूजा-अर्चना नही बल्कि हवन यज्ञ से प्रदूषित वातावरण को भी शुद्ध किया जाता है। हवन यज्ञ भी एक चिकित्सा पद्धति मानी गई और हवन यज्ञ के माध्यम से विभिन्न बीमारियों का इलाज किया जाता है। इसे पूर्व आचार्य योगेन्द्र, आचार्य द्वारिका पंडित टीकम, पंडित हिमांशु ने मंत्रोच्चारण के साथ विधिवत रूप से पूजा-अर्चना करवाई।

