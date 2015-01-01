पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

दर्दनाक हादसा:खड़ी ट्रैक्टर-ट्रॉली से टकराई बाइक, दो युवकों की मौत

ज्योतिसर3 घंटे पहले
  • तेल खत्म होने पर सड़क किनारे खड़ी थी ट्रैक्टर-ट्रॉली, बाइक चालक को नहीं दिखी ट्रॉली

कुरुक्षेत्र-पिहोवा मार्ग पर देर शाम सड़क किनारे खड़ी एक ट्रैक्टर-ट्रॉली में एक बाइक जा भिड़ी। हादसे में बाइक सवार दो युवक घायल हो गए। हादसे के बाद राहगीरों ने दोनों बाइक सवारों को एलएनजेपी पहुंचाया, लेकिन दोनों को बचाया नहीं जा सका। सूचना मिलने पर ज्योतिसर पुलिस चौकी से प्रभारी राम स्नेही और एएसआई महेंद्र सिंह मौके पर पहुंचे। हादसे में क्षतिग्रस्त बाइक व ट्रैक्टर-ट्रॉली को कब्जे में लिया।

एसआई रामसनेही ने बताया कि मरने वाले एक युवक का नाम अजय है। वह लोहार माजरा का रहने वाला था। जिसकी उम्र करीब 19 वर्ष है। दूसरा युवक बलकार सिंह निवासी मेसी माजरा है। करीब 27 वर्षीय बलकार एक शीशे की दुकान पर नौकरी करता था। दोनों ही शनिवार देर शाम बाइक पर कुरुक्षेत्र से घर जा रहे थे। इसी दौरान उनकी बाइक लोहार माजरा स्थित जयराम शिक्षण संस्थान के नजदीक रेत से भरी सड़क किनारे खड़ी एक ट्रॉली से जा टकराई।

ट्रॉली में पीछे से घुसी बाइक

ट्रैक्टर का तेल खत्म होने पर चालक ने उसे सड़क पर ही खड़ा किया था। कोई संकेतक नहीं लगाए। अंधेरा होने की वजह से बाइक चालक ट्रॉली नहीं देख पाया। जिससे बाइक पीछे से ट्रॉली के नीचे जा घुसी। इस घटना में दोनों युवक जख्मी हो गए। वहां से गुजर रहे राहगीरों ने दोनों एलएनजेपी अस्पताल पहुंचाया। चिकित्सकों उन्हें मृत घोषित कर दिया।

पुलिस लेकर पहुंची तेल

पुलिस अधिकारी ने बताया कि मौके पर खड़ी ट्रैक्टर-ट्रॉली का डीजल खत्म हो गया था। इसके चलते चालक उसे वहीं पर खड़ा कर दिया था। पुलिस को ट्रैक्टर-ट्रॉली रास्ते से हटाने के लिए पर पहले उसमें डीजल डालना पड़ा और फिर अपने कब्जे में लिया। वहीं ट्रैक्टर चालक और मालिक का कुछ पता नहीं चला। पुलिस दोनों मृतकों के परिजनों का इंतजार कर रही है। जिन्हें खबर लिखे जाने तक सूचना दे दी थी।

