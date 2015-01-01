पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सम्मान:राज्य स्तरीय सहकारी दिवस समारोह में जिले की बोधनी पैक्स रही प्रथम

कुरुक्षेत्रएक घंटा पहले
करनाल में आयोजित राज्य स्तरीय सहकारी दिवस समारोह में दी कुरुक्षेत्रा केंद्रीय सहकारी बैंक के अधीन बोधनी पैक्स को प्रथम आने पर मुख्यातिथि प्रदेश के सहकारिता मंत्री डॉ. बनवारी लाल ने बोधनी पैक्स के चेयरमैन रमेश कुमार को पुरस्कृत किया। बैंक के महाप्रबंधक यशवीर सिंह ने बताया बोधनी पैक्स लगातार लाभ में रही है और किसानों को बेहतर कृषि ऋण व गैर कृषि ऋण उपलब्ध करवा रही है।

बैंक की उपलब्धि पर मुख्यातिथि डॉ. बनवारी लाल ने बैंक के कर्मचारियों और बोधनी पैक्स के कर्मचारियों को बधाई दी और भविष्य में इसी तरह कार्य करने की शुभकामनाएं दी। बैंक के महाप्रबंधक यशवीर सिंह ने सहकारिता मंत्री डॉ. बनवारी लाल का बुके व शाल देकर स्वागत किया। महाप्रबंधक यशवीर सिंह ने बताया कि दी कुरुक्षेत्रा केन्द्रीय सहकारी बैंक अपनी 29 शाखाएं व 71 पैक्स/समितियां है।

बैंक की डिपोजिट 31.03.2019 में मु0 382.91 रुपए रुपए थी। जो कि 31.03.2020 में मु0 466.20 करोड़ रुपए हो गई है। 31.10.2020 में डिपोजिट बढ़कर मु0 505.39 कोरड़ रुपए हो गयी है। इससे जनता का बैंक के प्रति विश्वास का पता चलता है। बैंक की सभी 29 शाखओं में माइक्रो एटीएम की सुविधा भी उपलब्ध है। जिससे किसी भी बैंक का ग्राहक इस सुविधा का लाभ प्राप्त कर सकता है। उन्होंने बताया कि बैंक द्वारा सुरक्षा बीमा योजना, जीवन ज्योति बीमा योजना व अटल पैंशन योजना की सुविधा दी जा रही है। बैंक के द्वारा हाउसिंग ऋण, किसान क्रेडिट कार्ड ऋण, वाहन ऋण, पर्सनल ऋण, कैश क्रेडिट ऋण व फेडरल ऋण इत्यादि ऋण ग्राहकों को दिये जा रहे हैं।

