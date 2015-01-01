पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आदेश:गीता महोत्सव में ब्रह्मसरोवर तट हाेंगे जगमग, 1.80 लाख दीपक जगाए जाएंगे

कुरुक्षेत्र2 घंटे पहले
कुरुक्षेत्र | गीता महोत्सव को लेकर वीसी में मौजूद अधिकारी।

कोविड की वजह से इंटरनेशनल गीता महोत्सव का आकार पहले ही छोटा हो चुका है। शिल्प मेले व तमाम बड़े कल्चरल इवेंट्स पर कैंची चल चुकी है। ऐसे में गीता महोत्सव में सिर्फ गीता पाठ व आरती ही बचे थे। हालांकि केडीबी में कुछ अधिकारी व कुछ संस्थाएं अयोध्या व वाराणसी की तर्ज पर दीपोत्सव का सुझाव दे रहे थे। पहले 18 लाख दीपक जलाने का सुझाव था जोकि सिरे नहीं चढ़ा।

अब महोत्सव को यादगार बनाने में दीपोत्सव ही सबसे अहम बनने जा रहा है जबकि पहले आलाधिकारी ही इसके लिए तैयार नहीं थे। अब ब्रह्मसरोवर तटों पर एक लाख 80 हजार दीपक जलाने का कार्यक्रम अब तय हुआ है। केडीबी, पंचायतों और धार्मिक सामाजिक संस्थाओं के सहयोग से दीपक जलाए जाएंगे।

चंडीगढ़ से आदेश मनेगा दीपोत्सव

शुक्रवार को केडीबी सदस्य सचिव जी अनुपमा ने चंडीगढ़ से वीडियो कांफ्रेंसिंग के जरिए इंटरनेशनल गीता महोत्सव की तैयारियों की समीक्षा की। उन्होंने 17 से 25 दिसंबर तक गीता महोत्सव में होने वाले सभी कार्यक्रमों की तैयारियों को लेकर केडीबी के मानद सचिव मदन मोहन छाबड़ा, एसडीएम अखिल पिलानी, केडीबी के सीईओ अनुभव मेहता, अंडरट्रेनिंग आईएएस वैशाली सिंह, एनआईसी अधिकारी विनोद सिंगला सहित केडीबी के सदस्यों उपेन्द्र सिंघल, विजय नरूला, राजेंद्र पराशर, रविन्द्र सांगवान से फीडबैक ली। उन्होंने कहा कि 17 से 25 दिसंबर तक ब्रह्मसरोवर पुरुषोत्तमपुरा बाग में आरती भव्यता से हो। इसका लाइव टेलीकास्ट होगा। इस कार्यक्रम के साथ संस्कृत विश्वविद्यालय कैथल को साथ जोड़ा जाए।

प्रयास दो लाख दीयों का, बनेगा खास डिजाइन

पहले जहां दीपक जलाने का सुझाव सिरे नहीं चढ़ रहा था। अब जी अनुपमा ने कहा कि 25 दिसंबर को सायं के समय दीपदान कार्यक्रम में सभी संस्थाओं के सहयोग से दीप जलाए जाएंगे। एनआईडी के माध्यम से डिजाइन तैयार करके सभी संस्थाओं को जगह उपलब्ध करवाई जाएगी। कम से कम दो लाख दीप जलाने का प्रयास किया जाए। इस विषय को जहन में रखकर ही तैयारी की जाएगी। सभी संस्थाओं से अनुरोध भी किया जाएगा कि दीप महोत्सव में भाग लेने के लिए आगे आएं।

134 तीर्थों पर भी दीपोत्सव

न केवल ब्रह्मसरोवर तट पर दो लाख दीपक जलाने का लक्ष्य है। वहीं 48 कोस के 134 तीर्थों पर भी 1800-1800 दीपक जलाने की योजना पहले से है। यहां पंचायतों के सहयोग से दीपक जलाए जाएंगे। दीपोत्सव के लिए एसडीएम अखिल पिलानी को जिम्मा सौंपा है।

