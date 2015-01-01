पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कुरुक्षेत्र:गाय के गोबर से बने दो लाख दीयों से रोशन होगा ब्रह्मसरोवर, 4 गाेशालाओं से खरीदे जाएंगे

कुरुक्षेत्र5 घंटे पहले
  • 3 रुपए प्रति दीपक की दर से होगी खरीद, गीता ज्ञान संस्थानम ने मंगवाए डेढ़ लाख दीपक

इंटरनेशनल गीता महोत्सव में बेशक इस बार मुख्य आकर्षण शिल्प मेला व सांस्कृतिक आयोजन नहीं हो रहे लेकिन इस बार दीपोत्सव से महोत्सव काे यादगार बनाने का प्रयास होगा। एक तरफ जहां 48 कोस के 134 तीर्थों पर 1800-1800 दीपक जगाने की योजना है। वहीं अंतिम दिन 25 दिसंबर को ब्रह्मसरोवर तट पर भी एक लाख 80 हजार से ज्यादा दीपक जगाने का लक्ष्य रखा है।

इसमें शहर की सभी धार्मिक व सामाजिक संस्थाओं का सहयोग लिया जाएगा। बड़ी भागीदारी गीता ज्ञान संस्थानम की रहेगी। वहीं गीता मनीषी स्वामी ज्ञानानंद महाराज के अनुयायी भी ब्रह्मसरोवर तट व गीता ज्ञान संस्थानम को दीपों से रोशन करेंगे। खास बात यह है कि संस्थान की तरफ से खास दीये मंगवाए जा रहे हैं। गाय के गोबर से बने दीपक आकर्षण का केंद्र होंगे। यह दीपक गाय के गोबर, मुल्तानी मिट्टी व गवारगम से बने हैं।

संस्थानम जगवाएगा डेढ़ लाख दीपक| गीता ज्ञान संस्थानम की तरफ से संस्थान और ब्रह्मसरोवर तट पर जहां दीपक जगाए जाएंगे वहीं संस्थान के अनुयायियों द्वारा घरों और प्रतिष्ठानों पर भी दीपक जलाए जाएंगे। इसके लिए संस्थान की तरफ से तट व संस्थान में 18 हजार दीपक जलाने की योजना है जबकि संस्थान के अनुयायियों द्वारा डेढ़ लाख दीपक जलाए जाएंगे। यही नहीं, संस्थान के करनाल के अनुयायी भी एक लाख दीपक जलाने की योजना बना रहे हैं।

केडीबी भी खरीदेगी 25 हजार

कुरुक्षेत्र विकास बोर्ड भी दीपोत्सव में भागीदारी करेगा। केडीबी के मानद सचिव मदन मोहन छाबड़ा के मुताबिक केडीबी गाय के गोबर से बने करीब 25 हजार दीपक जलवाएगी। छाबड़ा के मुताबिक दीपोत्सव के लिए शहर की सामाजिक व धार्मिक संस्थाएं भी आगे आ रही हैं।

अतिथियों को भी उपहार

गीता ज्ञान संस्थानम में गीता महोत्सव पर सात दिन कार्यक्रम होंगे। इनमें गीता सेमिनार व काव्यपाठ आदि भी होंगे। इस दौरान संस्थान में कई वीआईपी व विद्वान कार्यक्रमों में शामिल होने पहुंचेंगे। गीता मनीषी स्वामी ज्ञानानंद महाराज की तरफ से सभी अतिथियों को गाय के गोबर से तैयार दीपक भेंट किए जाएंगे ताकि इन्हें गीता जयंती के दिन वे अपने अपने निवास या प्रतिष्ठान पर रोशन कर सकें।

इन गाेशालाओं से खरीदे जाएंगे गोबर से बने दीये

गाय के गोबर से बने यह दीये आम दीये से महंगे हैं। इनकी खरीद श्रीकृष्ण गाेशाला एवं संरक्षण संवर्धन डबवाली, श्रीकृष्ण गौशाला बडोपल, गाे संवर्धन एवं कृषि विकास समिति रतिया और लाडवा गाेशाला लाडवा, हिसार से यह दीपक खरीदे जाएंगे। एक दीपक करीब तीन रुपए का पड़ेगा। बताया जाता है कि उक्त गाेशालाएं इन दीयों को स्थानीय कुम्हारों की मदद से तैयार करवा रही हैं। गीता ज्ञान संस्थानम की तरफ से 18 हजार दीपक जहां तट व संस्थान में जगाए जाएंगे। वहीं बाकी दीपक संस्थान से जुड़े अनुयायी अपने प्रतिष्ठानों व घरों और गाेशाला में जगाएंगे।

