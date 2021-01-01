पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आंदोलन और तेज:थाना टोल प्लाजा पर किसानों के बीच पहुंचे चढ़ूनी, बोले-6 को सभी हाईवे जाम किए जाएंगे

कुरुक्षेत्र- पिहोवा5 घंटे पहले
कुरुक्षेत्र | कार, बाइक व ट्रैक्टरों पर निकाला युवाओं ने मार्च। - Dainik Bhaskar
  • छात्र संगठन ने भी किसानों के समर्थन में निकाला शहर में ट्रैक्टर मार्च

26 जनवरी के हंगामे के बाद राकेश टिकैत की भावुक अपील से किसान आंदोलन अब जिलों में भी रंग पकड़ गया है। थाना टोल प्लाजा पर किसानों का जमावड़ा बढ़ता जा रहा है। मंगलवार को सैकड़ों की संख्या में किसान टोल पर एकत्रित हुए।

भारतीय किसान यूनियन के प्रदेशाध्यक्ष गुरनाम सिंह चढूनी भी जोश भरने पहुंचे। वहीं कई राजनीतिक दल भी टोल पर समर्थन देने पहुंचे। भाजपा के एक वरिष्ठ नेता भी आंदोलन के साथ आ गए। उधर छात्र संगठन भी आंदोलन में कूद पड़ा हैं। छात्रों ने पंचायत कर शहर में ट्रैक्टर रैली निकाली।

छह को करेंगे हाईवे जाम : टोल पर पहुंचे गुरनाम चढूनी का किसानों ने स्वागत किया। चढूनी ने कहा कि केंद्र सरकार का तानाशाही रवैया देखते हुए अब आंदोलन तेज किया जाएगा। छह फरवरी को पूरे देश में सभी नेशनल हाईवे और स्टेट हाईवे 12 से तीन बजे तक जाम किए जाएंगे।

कहा कि यह किसान आंदोलन नहीं, बल्कि धर्म युद्ध है। इन तीन नए कानूनों को कृषि कानून कहना भी गलत है। यह एग्रो बिजनेस कानून हैं। जिनका फायदा कारपोरेट घरानों को होगा। इन कानूनों के लागू होने से पूरे देश के फूड सेक्टर पर कारपोरेट घरानों का कब्जा हो जाएगा और गरीब के हिस्से में आने वाला भोजन गोदामों तक सिमट कर रह जाएगा।

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी शायद इस बात से अनजान हैं कि अमेरिका जैसे विकसित देशों में बच्चा पैदा होने से लेकर उसके मरने तक का खर्च सरकार का होता है। उन्होंने कहा कि सरकार के आंकड़े चौंकाने वाले हैं। भुखमरी में देश 94वें स्थान पर पहुंच गया है।

2017-2018 के आंकड़ों में लाखों ऐसे परिवार सामने आए। जिनकी सालाना आमदन 20 हजार रुपए से भी कम है। उन्होंने कहा कि 65 प्रतिशत लोगों की जीविका खेती से जुड़ी है। सरकार केवल 23 फसलों का एमएसपी तय करती है।

जिसकी कीमत लगभग 17 लाख करोड रुपए बनती है, लेकिन किसानों को 13 से 14 लाख करोड़ रुपए ही मिलते हैं। उन्होंने कहा कि हजारों करोड़ के कर्ज के चलते आज तक किसी पूंजीपति ने आत्महत्या नहीं की और न ही किसी पूंजीपति के बेटे ने आजादी और देश की सीमाओं की रक्षा के लिए अपनी शहादत दी है। जबकि किसान महज कुछ लाखों के कर्ज के नीचे दबकर सुसाइड कर रहे हैं।

लाल किले की घटना, सरकार की साजिश थी

लाल किले पर हुई घटना को लेकर गुरनाम सिंह ने कहा कि इस घटना के पीछे भाजपा सरकार की सोची समझी साजिश थी। किसानों की आड़ में आंदोलन को फेल करने का षड्यंत्र लाल किले की घटना के जरिए रचने का प्रयास किया गया। आंदोलन को दबाने के लिए 17 जिलों में इंटरनेट बंद कर दिया गया।

यदि प्रधानमंत्री कहते हैं कि अब सिर्फ किसान और सरकार एक फोन कॉल की दूरी पर हैं तो वह फोन रोका क्यों गया है। मौके पर धर्मपाल नोच, सुखविंदर मुकीमपुरा, बलजीत बाखली, प्रिंस, जसमेर भैंसी माजरा, जगरूप, बलकार सिंह खुराना, जगजीत औलख, अमरजीत अंबाला व सुखविंदर वड़ैच सहित हजारों किसान मौजूद रहे।

भाजपा नेता भी पहुंचे

वहीं पूर्व कृषिमंत्री व भाजपा नेता बलबीर सैनी भी थाना टोल पर पहुंचे। किसान आंदोलन को अपना समर्थन दिया। कहा कि वे किसानों के साथ हैं। वहीं कांग्रेस नेता परमजीत चठ्ठा व पूर्व मंत्री जसविंद्र संधू के बेटे जसतेज संधू ने भी किसानों का मंच सांझा किया।

छात्रों ने निकाला मार्च

वहीं केयू के छात्र संगठन भी आंदोलन में कूद पड़े हैं। कुसा की तरफ से थीम पार्क में पंचायत बुलाई गई। इसके बाद 100 ट्रैक्टर, कार व बाइक पर तिरंगा लगा कर युवाओं ने शहर में मार्च निकाला। कुसा केयू अध्यक्ष विकास बलाही ने कहा कि छात्र संगठन किसान आंदोलन में पूरा साथ देंगे।

