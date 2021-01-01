पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

स्वच्छ सर्वेक्षण:अब 31 मार्च तक सिटीजन फीडबैक

कुरुक्षेत्र5 घंटे पहले
कुरुक्षेत्र | सिटीजन फीडबैक दर्ज करवाती सक्षम टीम की सदस्य। - Dainik Bhaskar
कुरुक्षेत्र | सिटीजन फीडबैक दर्ज करवाती सक्षम टीम की सदस्य।
  • लाडवा में महज 438 लोगों ने दर्ज करवाई फीडबैक

स्वच्छ सर्वेक्षण-2021 सिटीजन वॉयस (सिटीजन फीडबैक) की तिथि अब 31 मार्च तक बढ़ा दी है। सिटीजन फीडबैक में पिछड़ी जिले की चारों नगर पालिकाओं को स्थिति सुधारने का मौका मिल है। थानेसर की पॉजीशन अभी तक सिटीजन फीडबैक में संतोषजनक रही थी। सिटीजन फीडबैक की तिथि बढ़ने के कारण अब नगर थानेसर नगर परिषद ने भी और अधिक फीडबैक बढ़ाने के प्रयास शुरू कर दिए हैं।

सक्षम युवाओं को भेजकर शहरवासियों से सफाई को लेकर फीडबैक दर्ज करवाई जा रही है। अभी तक लाडवा सबसे पीछे : सिटीजन फीडबैक में जहां नगर परिषद थानेसर की स्थिति संतोषजनक रही। 27 हजार 994 लोगों ने फीडबैक दर्ज करवाई। वहीं लाडवा सबसे पिछड़ा रहा। लाडवा में महज 438 सिटीजन फीडबैक दर्ज हुई हैं।

इसके अलावा इस्माइलाबाद, शाहाबाद व पिहोवा चारों नगर पालिकाओं की स्थिति सिटीजन फीडबैक में काफी पीछे रही। पिहोवा नगर पालिका में भी महज 1698 सिटीजन फीडबैक और इस्माइलाबाद नगर पालिका में भी महज 2631 सिटीजन फीडबैक ही दर्ज हो पाई।

शाहाबाद नगर पालिका में भी 3290 लोगों ने ही सिटीजन फीडबैक दर्ज करवाई है। बता दें 6000 अंकों के स्वच्छ सर्वेक्षण-2021 में 1800 अंक सिटीजन वॉयस यानी सिटीजन फीडबैक, स्वच्छता एप डाउनलोड और सफाई को लेकर इनोवेशन को मिलाकर निर्धारित हैं।

इन एप के जरिए सिटीजन दे सकते हैं फीडबैक

नप थानेसर के नप ईओ रविंद्र कुहाड़ ने कहा सिटीजन फीडबैक पहले 31 जनवरी तक होनी थी। इसमें थानेसर सिटीजन फीडबैक में अच्छी पॉजीशिन में रहा। अब सिटीजन फीडबैक और आगे बढ़ाई है, तो शहरवासी ऑनलाइन सिटीजन फीडबैक के लिए शहरवासी टोल फ्री नंबर-1969 डायल कर फीडबैक दर्ज करा सकते हैं।

इसके अलावा स्वच्छ हरियाणा एप, स्वच्छता एप या in.gov.ulbharyana.cmc.citizen इस लिंक पर जाकर सफाई को लेकर फीडबैक दर्ज करवा सकते हैं। उन्होंने अधिक से अधिक लोगों को सिटीजन फीडबैक में हिस्सा लेने की अपील की।

