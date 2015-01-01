पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सफाई अभियान:शहर को स्वच्छ बनाने के लिए एक माह तक स्वच्छता अभियान के तहत होगी सफाई

कुरुक्षेत्रएक घंटा पहले
विधाायक सुभाष सुधा ने कहा कि स्वच्छता अभियान के तहत आगामी दिनों में एक माह तक स्वच्छता कार्यक्रम के तहत पूरे शहर में सफाई के कार्य को दुरुस्त किया जाएगा। इस स्वच्छता कार्यक्रम के तहत शहर के सभी सेक्टरों, वार्डों, गलियों, सड़कों, चौराहों पर सफाई करके शहर को स्वच्छ बनाने का कार्य किया जाएगा। इसके साथ-साथ सभी शहर वासियों को गीला व सुखा कचरा अलग करने बारे प्रेरित भी किया जाएगा।

विधायक ने शनिवार को सेक्टर-7 आवास पर स्वच्छता अभियान को लेकर नगर परिषद के सीएसआई और एसआई की बैठक में निर्देश दे रहे थे। उन्होंने कहा कि शहर की सफाई व्यवस्था को दुरुस्त करने के लिए स्वच्छता अभियान में एक महीने के विशेष स्वच्छता कार्यक्रम के तहत सफाई की जाएगी। इसके लिए सभी संबंधित अधिकारी सभी तैयारियां पूरी करेंगे। स्वच्छता अभियान के दौरान कोई भी लापरवाही सहन नहीं की जाएगी।

उन्होंने कहा कि सभी शहरवासियों से लगातार अपील की जा रही है कि जो भी टिपर व कर्मचारी कचरा एकत्रित करने के लिए उनके घर पर पहुंचे उनका सहयोग करें और अपने शहर की स्वच्छ बनाने के लिए गीले व सूखे कचरे का अलग-अलग प्रबंधन करना सुनिश्चित करें ताकि कुरुक्षेत्र शहर की रैंकिंग को नम्बर 1 पर लाया जा सके। इस अभियान के दौरान लोगों को स्वच्छता, पॉलीथिन का प्रयोग न करने तथा प्लास्टिक को निर्धारित स्थल पर ही डम्प करने के प्रति भी जागरुक किया जाएगा। सभी क्षेत्र को सेनिटाइज भी करवाया जाएगा। मौके पर नेता साहिल सुधा, सीएसआई रुप रविन्द्र सिंह, संजय कुमार सहित अन्य अधिकारी कर्मचारी मौजूद थे।

