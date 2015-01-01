पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना का असर:बंद हुआ सत्कार भोजनालय

कुरुक्षेत्रएक घंटा पहले
धर्मनगरी कुरुक्षेत्र में आने वाले तीर्थ यात्रियों के लिए कम दाम पर अच्छी क्वालिटी का भोजन उपलब्ध कराने के लिए खोला गया सत्कार भोजनालय अब बंद हो चुका है। दरअसल कोरोना काल में यहां आने वाले यात्रियों की संख्या बेहद कम रही जिससे ग्राहकी नहीं हुई और आमदन पर प्रतिकूल प्रभाव पड़ा। बताया जाता है कि कुरुक्षेत्र विकास बोर्ड ने न तो किराए में कोई रियायत दी। न बिजली के बिल माफ करे जिसके चलते सत्कार भोजनालय चलाने वाले संचालकों ने अपने हाथ खड़े कर दिए।

बता दें कि देश विदेश से पवित्र ब्रह्मसरोवर पर आने वाले तीर्थ यात्रियों और आमजन के लिए सरकार द्वारा ब्रह्मसरोवर पर सत्कार भोजनालय का शुभारंभ मुख्यमंत्री मनोहर लाल द्वारा 21 दिसम्बर 2015 को किया गया था। तब केडीबी व सरकार ने दावा किया था कि यहां कंट्रोल दामों पर उच्च क्वालिटी का भोजन उपलब्ध होगा लेकिन कोरोना काल में लॉकडाउन के कारण सत्कार भोजनालय बंद हो गया था। लॉकडाउन के बाद भी सत्कार भोजनालय नहीं खुला।

सत्कार भोजनालय के संचालक का कहना है कि उसकी जमानत राशि भी केडीबी ने जब्त कर ली है। करीब दो तीन माह पहले भोजनालय का टेंडर भी खत्म हो चुका है लेकिन इसे कुरुक्षेत्र विकास बोर्ड की उदासीनता कहें या लापरवाही, तीन माह बीतने के बाद भी अभी तक टेंडर नहीं हुआ। केडीबी के कार्यालय एसडीओ का कहना है कि नए टेंडर की प्रक्रिया शुरू कर दी है। उधर, भोजनालय बंद होने से पर्यटकों को अब प्राइवेट ढाबों व होटलों को रुख करना पड़ रहा है।

गंदगी से अंटा गांव अरुणाय का पानी निकासी तालाब, बदबू फैलने पर ग्रामीणों ने जताया रोष

गांव अरुणाय के पानी निकासी तालाब में फैली गंदगी के चलते आसपास के लोगों को परेशानी का सामना करना पड़ रहा है। जोहड़ कीचड़ से अंटकर यहां बदबू फैली हुई है। गांव में प्रवेश द्वार पर स्थित होने के कारण इस तालाब की गंदगी से संगमेश्वर धाम में आने वाले श्रद्धालु भी प्रभावित हो रहे हैं। सड़न के कारण यहां बीमारियां व मच्छरों के फैलने का खतरा भी बना हुआ है। ग्रामीण डॉ. सुनील, प्रभजोत, राहुल, कृष्ण, लाडी संधू, रजन, मोनू, गुरदीप व सुमेर चंद आदि ने बताया कि गांव के ही लोग तालाब में घरों का कचरा व गोबर डाल रहे हैं।

इसके पीछे इनका प्रयास है कि धीरे-धीरे यह तालाब कबाड़ से भर जाए और इसकी जगह पर कब्जा किया जा सके। समस्या को लेकर कई बार अधिकारियों को शिकायत की जा चुकी है कि तालाब की सफाई करवाकर उन्हें गंदगी से निजात दिलाई जाए लेकिन अभी तक कोई सुनवाई नहीं हुई। ग्रामीणों ने खेल मंत्री संदीप सिंह से मांग करते हुए कहा कि अधिकारियों को निर्देश देकर तालाब की सफाई करवाई जाए। उधर, गांव की सरपंच ज्योति कश्यप ने बताया कि पानी की निकासी के लिए पंप लगाया गया है। उनका प्रयास है कि तालाब के चारों किनारों को पक्का करके साथ इसे अधिक गहरा भी किया जाए।

