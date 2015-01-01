पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

ठगी:लक्की ड्रा निकालने व अधिक ब्याज देने का लालच दे कमेटी डलवा 300 से अधिक लोगों से करोड़ों रुपए ठगे

कुरुक्षेत्र2 घंटे पहले
लक्की ड्रा के नाम पर शहर के सैकड़ों लोगों से लाखों रुपए की ठगी का मामला सामने आया है। शिकायत पर पुलिस ने लायलपुर बस्ती निवासी 2 भाइयों समेत 4 लोगों के खिलाफ धोखाधड़ी व चिट फंड एक्ट के तहत केस दर्ज कर आरोपियों की तलाश शुरू की है। आरोप है कि कमेटी डालने व लक्की ड्रा निकालने का लालच देकर उक्त चारों ने 300 से अधिक लोगों को करोड़ों रुपए की चपत लगाई है। सिटी थाना प्रभारी प्रतीक कुमार का कहना है आरोपियों के खिलाफ धोखाधड़ी व चिट फंड एक्ट के तहत केस दर्ज कर जांच शुरू की है। छानबीन के बाद जो भी तथ्य सामने आएंगे उनके आधार पर कार्रवाई की जाएगी।

बाइक व अन्य सामान निकालने का दिया था लालच
लायलपुर बस्ती निवासी वेदप्रकाश वधवा ने बताया कि उनकी कॉलोनी निवासी रविंद्र कुमार उर्फ बिट्टू व उसका भाई इंद्रमोहन व अनमोल उर्फ अन्नू व पानीपत निवासी सुभाष जो उक्त आरोपियों का जीजा है, मिलकर लक्की ड्रा के नाम पर फर्म चलाते थे। आरोपियों ने एक लाख से 4 लाख रुपए तक की कमेटियां चलाई हुई थी। इतना ही नहीं लक्की ड्रा भी निकालने का लालच दिया था, जिसमें बाइक, एलसीडी समेत अन्य सामान देने का आश्वासन लोगों को दिया था।

अधिकतर लोगों से फाइनेंस पर भी पैसे भी लेते थे। लक्की ड्रा स्कीम के तहत लोगों को बहका कर व अधिक ब्याज देने का लालच देकर लोगों से पैसे ऐंठते रहे। जनवरी में अब जिन लोगों ने कमेटी डाली हुई थी। उनकी कमेटी पूरी होनी थी। लिहाजा एक महीने पहले ही कई करोड़ रुपए लेकर आरोपी भूमिगत हो गए। पैसे वापस लेने के लिए आरोपी इंद्रमोहन व अनमोल से मिले थे और रविंद्र के बारे में पूछताछ की तो उन्होंने कहा उसके बारे में वे कुछ नहीं जानते की वे कहां गए। पैसे वापस मांगने पर आरोपी इंद्रमोहन व उसके जीजा सुभाष ने जल्द ही पैसे वापस देने का आश्वासन दिया था। बाद में पैसे देने से मना कर दिया। साथ ही दोबारा पैसे मांगने पर आत्महत्या कर लोगों को फंसाने की धमकियां दे रहे हैं।

