कुरुक्षेत्र:उपमंडल व ब्लॉक स्तर पर गठित कमेटियां रखेंगी खाद की कालाबाजारी पर नजर

कुरुक्षेत्रएक घंटा पहले
जिले से खाद की खरीद कर चोरी छिपे पंजाब ले जाकर बेचा जा रहा है। वहीं खाद गैर कृषि कार्य करने वाली फर्मों को भी ब्लैक में बेचा जाता है। अब इस पर नजर रखने के लिए कमेटियों का गठन किया है। डीसी शरणदीप कौर बराड़ ने कहा कि कृषि एवं किसान कल्याण विभाग हरियाणा के अतिरिक्त मुख्य सचिव के दिशा-निर्देशानुसार जिला कुरुक्षेत्र में यूरिया व डीएपी उर्वरकों की ब्लैक मार्किटिंग, चोरी, दैनिक उपलब्धता व खपत, खरीदारों द्वारा बड़ी, एकाधिक खरीद पर नजर रखने के लिए जिला, उपमंडल व ब्लॉक स्तर पर अधिकारियों की कमेटियों का गठन किया गया है।

यह कमेटियां संबंधित विषय पर तुरंत कार्रवाई करते हुए एक्शन टेकन रिपोर्ट उप-निदेशक कृषि एवं किसान कल्याण विभाग कार्यालय मे भिजवाएंगी। कृषि एवं किसान कल्याण विभाग के अधिकारी इस रिपोर्ट को निरंतर हरियाणा सरकार को भेजेंगी। डीसी ने जारी आदेशों में कहा कि जिला स्तर की कमेटी में अतिरिक्त उपायुक्त कुरुक्षेत्र, अतिरिक्त पुलिस अधीक्षक, प्रतिनिधि पुलिस अधीक्षक कुरुक्षेत्र व उप-निदेशक कृषि एवं किसान कल्याण विभाग कुरुक्षेत्र को शामिल किया गया है।

इसी प्रकार उपमंडल स्तर की कमेटी में सम्बन्धित उपमंडल अधिकारी नागरिक, तहसीलदार, नायब तहसीलदार, उप अधीक्षक पुलिस कुरुक्षेत्र, उपनिदेशक कृषि एवं किसान कल्याण विभाग कुरुक्षेत्र का प्रतिनिधि व ब्लाक स्तर कमेटी में सम्बन्धित क्षेत्र के खंड विकास एवं पंचायत अधिकारी, संबंधित एडीओ, बीएईओ, प्रतिनिधि कृषि विभाग कुरुक्षेत्र, संबंधित क्षेत्र के थाना प्रभारी को शामिल किया है।

लाइसेंस होगा रद्द, केस भी दर्ज होगा : डीसी
डीसी ने कहा कि यह कमेटिया अपने-अपने क्षेत्र में निरंतर निरीक्षण व छापेमारी कर रासायनिक खादों की कालाबाजारी करने पर वालों पर नजर रखेंगी और नियमानुसार कार्रवाई करना सुनिश्चित करेंगी। यदि कोई भी किसान या डीलर इस प्रकार की गतिविधि में लिप्त पाया गया तो उसके विरुद्घ फर्टिलाइजर मूवमेंट आर्डर, 1973 के अनुसार कार्रवाई की जाएगी। कृषि एवं किसान कल्याण विभाग की टीमें भी यूरिया के अनाधिकृत मूवमेंट पर अंकुश लगाने के लिए जिले में छापेमारी करेंगी। इस प्रकार के कार्य में संलिप्त पाए जाने वाले फर्टिलाइजर का खाद लाइसेंस तुरंत प्रभाव से निलंबित करने की कार्रवाई को अंजाम दें। यदि कोई भी किसान या डीलर इस प्रकार की गतिविधि में लिप्त पाया गया तो उसके विरुद्ध फर्टिलाइजर मूवमेंट आर्डर 1973 के अनुसार कार्यवाही अमल में लाई जाएगी।

