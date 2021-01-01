पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कुरुक्षेत्र:जागरूक मतदाता मजबूत लोकतंत्र की पहचान होता है: प्रो. सचदेवा

कुरुक्षेत्रएक घंटा पहले
कुरुक्षेत्र विश्वविद्यालय में सोमवार को राष्ट्रीय मतदाता दिवस मनाया गया। मुख्यातिथि केयू कुलपति प्रो. सोमनाथ सचदेवा रहे। उन्होंने कहा कि हमारा देश विश्व का सबसे बड़ा लोकतांत्रिक देश है। सरकार जनता के लिए जनता द्वारा चुनी जाती है। उन्होंने कहा कि जागरूक मतदाता मजबूत लोकतंत्र की निशानी हैं। इसलिए यह जरूरी है कि लोकतांत्रिक व्यवस्था में ज्यादा से ज्यादा लोगों की भागीदारी सुनिश्चित की जाए।

उन्होंने कहा कि प्रत्येक नागरिक को लोकतंत्र की मजबूती के लिए मतदान में शांतिपूर्ण ढंग से अपनी सहभागिता निभानी चाहिए। यह प्रत्येक नागरिक का कर्तव्य तो है ही साथ-साथ संवैधानिक अधिकार भी है। ऐसे में सजग नागरिक के रूप में देश के प्रति यह हमारी बड़ी जिम्मेदारी बन जाती है। राष्ट्रीय मतदाता दिवस पर केयू के सभी विभागों, संस्थानों व कार्यालयों में अधिकारियों व कर्मचारियों को जागरूक मतदाता शपथ दिलवाई गई।

केयू कुलसचिव डाॅ. संजीव शर्मा, लोकसंपर्क विभाग के निदेशक प्रो. ब्रजेश साहनी, उपनिदेशक डाॅ. दीपक राय बब्बर, अधीक्षक डाॅ. पवन रोहिला, विनोद कुमार, नरेंद्र निम्मा, बलजीत, अमित भटनागर, रमेश, विनोद रोहिला और धर्मेंद्र मौजूद रहे। वहीं, केयू की एनएसएस इकाई ने सोमवार को विश्वविद्यालय परिसर में मतदान दिवस मनाया।

राष्ट्रीय मतदाता दिवस पर ली शपथ

शाहाबाद. एसडीएम डॉ. विनेश कुमार ने कहा कि राष्ट्रीय मतदाता दिवस 25 जनवरी को मनाया जाता है। मतदाता दिवस मनाने का मुख्य उद्देश्य वोट बनवाने तथा मतदान के महत्व के बारे में आमजन को जागरूक करना है। मतदाता दिवस मनाने की शुरूआत वर्ष 2011 में भारत निर्वाचन आयोग की स्थापना के 60 वर्ष पूर्ण होने के उपलक्ष्य में हुई।

एसडीएम सोमवार को राजकीय सीनियर सेकेंडरी स्कूल शाहाबाद में मतदाता दिवस पर आयोजित कार्यक्रम में बोल रहे थे। उन्होंने कहा कि देश की प्रगति के लिए प्रत्येक मतदाता को अपने मत का निष्पक्ष और स्वतंत्र रूप से प्रयोग करना चाहिए। सभी को मतदाता सूचियों में भी अपना नाम दर्ज करवाना चाहिए। इस दौरान विद्यार्थियों व स्कूल स्टाफ को मतदाता दिवस की शपथ भी दिलवाई गई।

