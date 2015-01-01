पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोविड-19:जिले में 1916 मरीजों की हुई कोरोना जांच, 34 और मिले नए संक्रमित, 314 एक्टिव केस

कुरुक्षेत्र4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • 36 मरीज हुए स्वस्थ, 1426 सैंपल की रिपोर्ट अभी पेंडिंग

देश-प्रदेश की तरह जिले में भी कोरोना की सेकेंड वेव की आशंका जताई जा रही है। अभी रोजाना 50 से कम केस सामने आ रहे हैं, लेकिन सेकेंड वेव की आशंका के चलते प्रशासन व स्वास्थ्य विभाग ने कांट्रेक्ट ट्रेसिंग व सैंपलिंग पर फोकस बढ़ाया है। करीब एक सप्ताह बाद जाकर मंगलवार को स्वास्थ्य विभाग 2000 सैंपलिंग टारगेट के कुछ नजदीक पहुंचा।

जिले में पिछले हफ्ते जहां संक्रमित केस का आंकड़ा बढ़ते दिख रहा था। वहीं इस सप्ताह दो दिनों में संक्रमितों की संख्या कुछ कम रही। मंगलवार को दिनभर में 34 नए केस मिले। अब तक जिले में 7468 संक्रमित केस मिल चुके हैं।

36 ने दी कोरोना को मात

जिले में मंगलवार को भी रिकवरी रेट ठीक रहा। मंगलवार को 36 मरीजों को ठीक होने पर अस्पताल व कोविड केयर सेंटर से छुट्टी मिली। अब तक 7044 मरीज ठीक हो चुके हैं। जिले में डीसी शरणदीप कौर बराड़ ने स्वास्थ्य अधिकारियों को पिछले मंगलवार को माइक्रो प्लान तैयार करने व सैंपलिंग बढ़ाने के निर्देश दिए थे। रोजाना 2000 सैंपल लेने का लक्ष्य रखा है। अभी तक रोजाना यह टारगेट आधा ही पूरा हो रहा था। इस मंगलवार टारगेट के कुछ नजदीक पहुंचे। दिनभर में 1916 के सैंपल लिए। इनमें 777 लोगों की जांच रेपिड एंटीजन किट से हुई। जिले में अब तक 133577 में से 124683 सैंपलों की रिपोर्ट निगेटिव आ चुकी है।फिलहाल 1426 सैंपल की रिपोर्ट पेंडिंग है।

314 हुए एक्टिव केस

जिले में मंगलवार को भी 40 से ही कम ही केस मिले। ऐसे में एक्टिव केस ज्यादा नहीं बढ़े। फिलहाल जिले में 314 एक्टिव केस हैं। इनमें से 205 मरीज घरों में ही आइसोलेट हैं। जबकि बाकियों का अस्पतालों में उपचार चल रहा है।

घटा सैंपल पॉजिटिव रेट

जिले में रिकवरी दर मंगलवार को भी 94.3 प्रतिशत रही। वहीं मृत्युदर भी 1.4 प्रतिशत के साथ फिलहाल स्थिर है। जबकि सैंपल पॉजिटिव रेट में कुछ कमी आई। मंगलवार को यह 5.6 प्रतिशत रहा। जिले में एक मिलियन के पीछे 127805 लोगों की जांच हुई। अब तक एक लाख 33 हजार 577 लोगों की जांच हो चुकी है।

