पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कोरोना संक्रमण:सर्दी के साथ बढ़ा कोरोना का प्रकोप, 92 केस मिले

कुरुक्षेत्र2 दिन पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • सैंपलिंग घटने से बढ़ने लगे संक्रमण केस

सर्दी तेज होने के साथ ही कोरोना का प्रकोप भी बढ़ता दिख रहा है। हालांकि दिसंबर की शुरूआत में रोजाना मिलने वाले संक्रमित केस कम हुए थे। लेकिन अब कुछ दिनों से फिर से आंकड़ा बढ़ने लगा है। रविवार को 92 लोग कोरोना संक्रमित मिले।

अब तक 8195 हुए संक्रमित
बता दें कि जिले में अब तक 8195 लोग कोरोना से संक्रमित हो चुके हैं। कुरुक्षेत्र में अगस्त व सितंबर का महीना कोरोना के लिहाज से पीक समय था। अकेले सितंबर में 3 हजार से ज्यादा केस सामने आए थे, लेकिन अक्टूबर में अचानक से रोजाना मिलने वाले संक्रमित केस घट गए। अक्टूबर में रोजाना औसतन 20 मरीज मिल रहे थे, लेकिन नवंबर में सेकेंड वेव शुरू हो गई। हालांकि अब आधा दिसंबर होने पर यही माना जा रहा था कि कोरोना की सेकेंड वेव गुजर चुकी है, लेकिन स्वास्थ्य विशेषज्ञ सर्दी बढ़ने के साथ कोरोना का दायरा और बढ़ने की संभावना जता रहे हैं।

सैंपल घटे, 635 की जांच
सिविल सर्जन डाॅ. सुखबीर सिंह ने कहा कि रविवार को भी दिनभर में 635 ही सैंपल लिए गए। इनमें से 67 की जांच रेपिड एंटीजन किट से हुई। अभी तक लिए गए 156071 में से 146675 सैंपलाें की रिपोर्ट निगेटिव आ चुकी है। फिलहाल 1201 सैंपल की रिपोर्ट आनी बाकी है।

फिर बढ़े एक्टिव केस
जिले में रविवार को 92 मरीज मिलने से एक्टिव केस भी बढ़ गए। अब जिले में 315 एक्टिव केस हो गए । इनमें से 225 मरीज घरों में ही आइसोलेट हैं।

सैंपल पॉजिटिव रेट घटा
जिले में इस समय रिकवरी रेट 95.0 प्रतिशत हो गया है। जबकि सैंपल पॉजिटिव रेट घट कर 5.2 पर आ गया है। वहीं मृत्युदर 1.4 प्रतिशत के साथ स्थिर है। अब तक 156071 में से 146675 सैंपल निगेटिव मिले हैं। जिले में 117 कोरोना पाॅजिटिव मरीजों की मृत्यु हो चुकी है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंज्यादा दूरी तक मार करने वाली 38 ब्रह्मोस से लैस होगा नया जंगी जहाज, 450 किमी होगी रेंज - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज धार्मिक संबंधी कार्यों में व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। समान विचारधारा के वाले किसी व्यक्ति से संपर्क करना आपके लिए प्रसन्नता दायक रहेगा। तथा जीवन स्तर को सुधारने के लिए सिद्धांत वादी तथा व्यापक दृ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें