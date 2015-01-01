पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

परमजीत मर्डर:बहू ने अवैध संबंधों के चलते प्रेमी व उसके दोस्त से कराई थी सास की हत्या, 2 आरोपी गिरफ्तार

कुरुक्षेत्र2 घंटे पहले
फाइल फोटो।
  • मैकेनिक बनकर घर में घुसा प्रेमी अपने दोस्त के साथ पहुंचा था हत्या करने, मौका देख घोंटा गला
  • आरोपी महिला के शादी से पहले से थे प्रेमी से संबंध, 5 को की थी सास की हत्या

गलेडवा की परमजीत कौर की हत्या की गुत्थी आखिर 12 दिन बाद सुलझ गई। हत्या की साजिश किसी और ने नहीं, बल्कि परमजीत की पुत्रवधू ने ही रची थी। महज एक साल पहले पुत्रवधू बनकर आई बहू ने अपने अवैध संबंधों के चलते सास का कत्ल करवा दिया। हत्या उसके प्रेमी ने अपने दोस्त के साथ मिलकर की। पुलिस की शक की सूई शुरू से बहू पर थी।

बहू ही सास परमजीत के साथ रहती थी। परमजीत का बेटा विदेश में रहता है। अपने प्रेम संबंधों को बिना रोक-टोक जारी रखने के मकसद से बहू ने साजिश रची। खुद जानबूझ कर मायके चली गई, ताकि किसी को उस पर शक न हो, लेकिन अब पुलिस ने पुत्रवधू और उसके प्रेमी को गिरफ्तार कर लिया है। जबकि प्रेमी के साथी की तलाश में पुलिस जुटी है। दोनों को बुधवार को कोर्ट में पेश कर पुलिस रिमांड पर भी लेगी।

रसोई में मिला था शव

बता दें कि 6 नवंबर को 55 वर्षीय परमजीत का शव उसके मकान में रसोई में पड़ा मिला था। पड़ोस की एक महिला का उसके घर आना-जाना था। जब वह घर पहुंची तो शव देख रिश्तेदारों को सूचित किया। इसके बाद पुलिस को सूचना दी। परमजीत की रस्सी से गला घोंट कर हत्या की गई थी। यही नहीं गैस की पाइप भी कटी मिली। हत्यारों का मकसद था कि मकान में आग लगा दें, लेकिन मकान में आग नहीं लग पाई।

प्रेमी के साथ बहू ने रची साजिश

एक साल पहले आई बहू ज्योति ही कातिल निकली। डीएसपी गुरमेल सिंह के मुताबिक ज्योति के जुंडला के पास स्थित गांव जानी वासी प्रदीप के साथ शादी से पहले ही संबंध थे। ज्योति का पति विदेश में रहता था। ऐसे में शादी के बाद भी उसका व प्रदीप का मिलना जुलना जारी रहा। ज्योति ने प्रदीप के साथ मिलकर ही कत्ल की साजिश रची। उनका मकसद था कि पति विदेश में रहता है। सास नहीं रहेगी तो उनका मिलना जुलना बेरोकटोक रहेगा।

पति जर्मन में, एक साल पहले हुई थी शादी

परमजीत का बेटा गुरपाल उर्फ लक्की कई सालों से जर्मन में रहता है। उसे जर्मन की नागरिकता मिली हुई है। करीब एक साल पहले ही उसकी शादी जुंडला वासी ज्योति के साथ हुई थी। लक्की उसे भी अपने पास जर्मन ले जाने की तैयारी में था। इसके लिए बकायदा कागजात तैयार करवा रहा था। फिलहाल ज्योति अपनी सास परमजीत के साथ ससुराल में रह रही थी।

वाईफाई ठीक करने के बहाने घर में घुसा था प्रेमी प्रदीप

प्रदीप हत्या के लिए अपने साथी विशाल के साथ 5 नवंबर को गलेडवा पहुंचा। खुद को उसने मैकेनिक बताया। कहा कि उनके घर के वाईफाई इंटरनेट के खराब होने की शिकायत मिली है। आपकी बहू ने शिकायत की है। इससे पहले ज्योति बहाना बना कर कुछ दिन पूर्व ही अपने मायके जुंडला चली गई थी। जाते समय उसने वाईफाई इंटरनेट भी खराब कर दिया। परमजीत को भी लगा कि असल में मैकेनिक आया है। आते ही उसने वाईफाई इंटरनेट ठीक कर दिया। प्रदीप हकीकत में भी वाईफाई इंटरनेट ठीक करने का काम करता है। उस रोज वाईफाई इंटरनेट ठीक करने के दौरान उसका दोस्त विशाल भी बाहर नजर रखे हुए था। इसी बीच प्रदीप ने पीने को पानी मांगा। जैसे ही परमजीत रसोई में पहुंची, पीछे से प्रदीप ने गले में रस्सी डालकर घोंट दिया। उसकी हत्या कर दोनों वहां से निकल गए।

एसएचओ बोले- शुरू से पुत्रवधू पर थी शक की सुई

मामले की जांच एसएचओ विक्रांत को सौंपी गई थी। विक्रांत के मुताबिक शुरू से ज्योति पर शक की सूई थी। जब पड़ताल की तो उसके व प्रदीप के संबंध सामने आए। इसके बाद कड़ी खुलती चली गई। पुलिस ने अब ज्योति व प्रदीप को गिरफ्तार कर लिया है। विशाल की तलाश की जा रही है।

