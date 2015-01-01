पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

समस्या:स्वच्छता रैंकिंग सुधारने की राह में रोड़ा, गीला-सूखा कूड़ा अलग करना नप के लिए बना चुनौती

कुरुक्षेत्रएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

अलग उठाने का प्रयास नप कई साल से कर रही है। गीला-सूखा कूड़ा अलग-अलग उठाने को नप ने शहर में टिपरों में पार्टीशन से लेकर सहायकों तक की तैनाती कर रखी है। एनजीटी के आदेशों की अनुपालना को लेकर कई बार बैठकों में नप अधिकारी से लेकर डीसी तक गीला-सूखा कूड़ा उठाने के निर्देश दे चुके हैं। बाकायदा 50 से अधिक सक्षम युवाओं की फौज भी डोर टू डोर शहरवासियों को जागरूक करने को नप ने कई महीने से उतारी हुई है।

इसके बावजूद अलग-अलग कूड़ा उठान नप के लिए चुनौती बना है। बता दें कि कूड़े का बेहतर निस्तारण न होने का खामियाजा हर बार स्वच्छता सर्वेक्षण में भी नप को भुगतना पड़ता है। बेहतर सेग्रीगेशन में हर बार नप पिछड़ती है। गीला-सूखे कूड़े का अलग उठान कैसे हो, इसे लेकर नप के पास कोई ठोस योजना नहीं है। वहीं अधिकारियों का तर्क है कि शहरवासियों के बिना सहयोग के यह मुहिम सिरे नहीं चढ़ सकती। शहर में गीला-सूखा कूड़ा अलग उठान को लेकर कई साल से नप योजनाएं बना रही हैं।

नप की ओर से शहर में डोर टू डोर कूड़ा उठाने की व्यवस्था की गई है। लोग गीला-सूखा कूड़ा अलग-अलग डालें, इसके लिए कई साल पहले नप ने सभी घरों में नीले-हरे रंग के डस्टबिन बांटने की योजना बनाई थी लेकिन वह योजना सिरे नहीं चढ़ी। फिर आमजन को ही अपने स्तर पर घरों में दो डस्टबिन रखने के प्रति जागरूक किया।

इनगर परिषद के ईओ रविंद्र कुहाड़ का कहना है कि कूड़े के बेहतर निस्तारण के लिए गीला-सूखा कूड़ा अलग उठना जरूरी है। नप व्यवस्था बनाने का निरंतर प्रयास कर रही है। सक्षम युवा भी घर-घर जाकर लोगों को जागरूक कर रहे हैं लेकिन शहरवासियों के सहयोग के बिना यह मुहिम सिरे नहीं चढ़ पा रही है। उन्होंने शहरवासियों से सहयोग की अपील की।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंसत्तू को देश-विदेश में पहचान दिलाने के लिए नौकरी छोड़ स्टार्टअप शुरू किया, सालाना टर्नओवर 10 लाख रु. है - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय आर्थिक लाभ संबंधी अच्छी संभावनाएं बन रही हैं। इसलिए अपने कार्यों के प्रति पूर्ण रुप से ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। पारिवारिक तथा व्यवसायिक गतिविधियां में संतुलन भी बनाकर रखने में आप कामयाब रह...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें