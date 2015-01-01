पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मदद:हर घर लक्ष्मी मुहिम के तहत जिला पुलिस ने बच्चियों को बांटे उपहार

कुरुक्षेत्र3 घंटे पहले
जिला महिला पुलिस ने शुक्रवार को हर घर लक्ष्मी मुहिम के तहत जरूरतमंद परिवार के बच्चियों के घर पहुंच उन्हें उपहार भेंट किए। साथ ही लोगों को महिला सुरक्षा के लिए दुर्गा शक्ति एप बारे बताया। महिला पुलिस थाना प्रभारी प्रकाश कौर और दुर्गा शक्ति की टीम ने शहर के अलग-अलग क्षेत्रों का दौरा किया। इस अभियान के अंतर्गत महिला पुलिस की टीम ने शहर के कुछ घरों में जाकर दिवाली की बधाई दी और गरीब बच्चों को उपहार दिए।

महिला थाना प्रभारी प्रकाश कौर ने बताया महिला सुरक्षा किसी भी देश, प्रदेश व समाज के विकास के लिए बहुत अहमियत रखती है। प्रकाश कौर ने बताया पुलिस स्कूल, कॉलेज और गली मोहल्लों में जाकर मोबाइल में दुर्गा शक्ति एप डाउनलोड करवाया जा रहा है। उन्होंने कहा हर घर लक्ष्मी अभियान के तहत घर की महिलाएं को मान-सम्मान देने को शुरू किया है।

रोडवेज यूनियन ने विरोधी गतिविधियों में भाग लेने पर उप चेयरमैन को बर्खास्त

पार्टी विरोधी गतिविधियों में भाग लेना ऑल हरियाणा रोडवेज वर्कर्स यूनियन उप चेयरमैन जितेंद्र शर्मा को भारी पड़ गया। ऑल हरियाणा रोडवेज वर्कर्स यूनियन प्रधान नवीन शर्मा, वरिष्ठ उपप्रधान मायाराम उनियाल, सचिव रणजीत करोड़ा, मुख्यासलाहकार अरुण अत्री, राज्य संगठन सचिव जरनैल सिंह, ऑडिटर राजेश, कैशियर नरेंद्र पांचाल ने कहा कि चेयरमैन जितेंद्र शर्मा पार्टी विरोधी गतिविधियों में ज्यादा भाग लेने लगे थे। जिससे यूनियन की छवि धूमिल होने लगी थी। यूनियन पदाधिकारियों ने बैठक बुलाकर सर्वसम्मति से उप चेयरमैन जितेंद्र शर्मा को यूनियन ने बर्खास्त किया। आगे भी कोई गलत हरकत की तो उस पर भी बर्खास्ती की कार्रवाई की जाएगी।

