सेवानिवृत्त:डॉ. जयभगवान ने 37 साल तक केयू में पढ़ाया

कुरुक्षेत्रएक घंटा पहले
  • दोनों पति-पत्नी कुरुक्षेत्र विश्वविद्यालय से सेवानिवृत्त हैं।

डॉ. जयभगवान गोयल मूलरूप से छछरौली, यमुनानगर के रहने वाले हैं लेकिन अब कुरुक्षेत्र सेक्टर-13 में पत्नी पुष्पा गोयल के साथ रहते हैं। दोनों पति-पत्नी कुरुक्षेत्र विश्वविद्यालय से सेवानिवृत्त हैं।

डॉ. गोयल जहां केयू हिंदी विभाग में डीन समेत कई पदों पर रहने के बाद सेवानिवृत्त हुए। वहीं उनकी धर्मपत्नी पुष्पा कुरुक्षेत्र यूनिवर्सिटी कॉलेज से रिटायर हुई हैं। डॉ. गोयल ने केयू में 37 साल तक अध्यापन किया। सन् 1962 में वे केयू में लेक्चरर लगे थे। इसके बाद सन 66 में रोहतक में रीडर हेड रहे। वहां से सन् 1975 में वे वापस केयू आ गए थे।

केयू से मिला ये मुकाम

डॉ. गोयल ने पुरस्कार के लिए चयनित करने पर केंद्र सरकार का आभार व्यक्त किया। कहा कि कुरुक्षेत्र यूनिवर्सिटी जैसे महान शिक्षण संस्थान में काम करना सौभाग्य की बात है। केयू और यहां के साथियों, अधिकारियों कर्मचारियों के सहयोग की बदौलत यह मुकाम मिला है।

30 पुस्तकें लिखी

अध्यापन के अलावा शोध निर्देशन, शोध लेख, निबंध, रेखाचित्र, रिपोर्ताज, आकाशवाणी व दूरदर्शन पर साक्षात्कार आदि योगदान हिंदी साहित्य को दिया। 89 वर्षीय डॉ. गोयल ने 30 पुस्तकें लिखी। गुरमुखी में रचित हिंदी साहित्य की विशाल सम्पदा का अन्वेषण कर हिंदी साहित्य से जोड़ा। हिंदी गद्य के विकास की नई अवधारणा प्रस्तुत की।

60 हजार छंदाें के महाकाव्य गुर प्रताप सूरज व उसके रचयिता भाई संतोख सिंह का परिचय हिंदी जगत को कराया। गुर शोभा महिमा प्रकाश, गुर विलास आदि का हिंदी रूपांतरण कराया। उन्होंने सिख गुरुओं के सामाजिक, धार्मिक व सांस्कृतिक पुनः जागरण और उनके आत्मबलिदान का विशद विवेचन अपनी पुस्तकों में करते हुए उनके मानववाद व मानवतावाद की सशक्त ढंग से पैरवी की।

