शहर का ड्रीम प्रोजेक्ट:डिजाइन में बदलाव के चलते अटका एलिवेटिड ट्रैक प्रोजेक्ट, 2 दिन बाद खुलेगी फाइनेंशियल बिड

कुरुक्षेत्रएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • दिवाली पर एलिवेटिड ट्रैक निर्माण कार्य शुरू होने के दावे थे, 9 माह में टेंडर भी अलॉट नहीं

धर्मनगरी का ड्रीम प्रोजेक्ट नरवाना कुरुक्षेत्र रेल लाइन पर एलिवेटिड ट्रैक अभी तक हकीकत बनने की राह पर नहीं पड़ा है। यूं तो पिछले साल सीएम खुद इसकी नींव रख चुके हैं। काफी समय से दावे हो रहे थे कि इस दिवाली पर निर्माण कार्य शुरू हो जाएगा लेकिन अभी कुछ दिन और शहरवासियों को निर्माण शुरू होने का इंतजार करना पड़ेगा। अभी तक इसके टेंडर की फाइनेंशियल बिड नहीं हो पाई है।

सूत्रों के मुताबिक रेलवे ने डिजाइन में कुछ बदलाव चाहता था। हालांकि अब बदलाव के साथ एचआरआईडीसी डिजाइन को रेलवे के पास भेज चुका है। उधर, अब अगले हफ्ते इसकी फाइनेंशियल बिड होगी। इसके साथ टेंडर अलॉट कर निर्माण कार्य की नींव भी अगले हफ्ते रखने की तैयारी है। बता दें कि अभी तक किसी फर्म को टेंडर अलॉट नहीं हुआ है। टेंडर अलॉट करने की प्रक्रिया गत मार्च में शुरू हुई थी। तब दावे थे कि मई तक टेंडर अलॉटमेंट के साथ ही काम शुरू हो जाएगा लेकिन 9 महीनों में भी यह प्रक्रिया पूरी नहीं हो पाई।

हालांकि मार्च में एचआरआईडीसी टेंडर निकाल चुका है। बता दें कि टेंडर में 6 कंपनियों ने एलिवेटिड ट्रैक तैयार करने में रुचि दिखाई है। इन कंपनियों में से कोई एक टेंडर अलॉट करने को लेकर पहले टेक्निकल बिड और बाद में फाइनेंशियल बिड की प्रक्रिया से गुजर टेंडर हासिल करेगी। एचआरआईडीसी की तरफ से टेक्निकल बिड करीब डेढ़ महीने पहले ही पूरी की जा चुकी है।

पीडब्ल्यूडी व एचआरआईडीसी को सौंपा है जिम्मा
टेक्निकल बिड के बाद फाइनेंशियल बिड प्रक्रिया पूरी करने की तैयारी चल रही है। पहले दावे थे कि टेक्निकल बिड के एक सप्ताह के भीतर यह प्रक्रिया पूरी हो जाएगी लेकिन ऐसा नहीं हुआ। हालांकि अब इस पर तेजी से काम चल रहा है। मंगलवार को फाइनेंशियल बिड खोली जाएगी। जिस फर्म की तरफ से सबसे कम लागत में काम दर्शाया जाएगा, उसे टेंडर अलॉट होगा। वहीं विधायक सुभाष सुधा का भी दावा है कि मंगलवार को टेंडर अलॉट होने के साथ ही अगले हफ्ते ही निर्माण कार्य की नींव रखी जाएगी। यह एचआरआईडीसी का भी पहला प्रोजेक्ट है।

प्रदेश में इससे पहले रोहतक में एलिवेटिड ट्रैक तैयार किया गया है। कुरुक्षेत्र में एलिवेटिड ट्रैक के लिए पीडब्ल्यूडी व रेलवे की संयुक्त फर्म एचआरआईडीसी को जिम्मा सौंपा है। पिछले साल ही सॉयल टेस्टिंग पास होने के बाद ही डिजाइन पर काम शुरू हो गया था। इस डिजाइन को प्रदेश सरकार ने मंजूर करते हुए रेलवे के पास भेजा था। सूत्रों के मुताबिक रेलवे ने इस डिजाइन में कुछ बदलाव भी कराया है। इस वजह से भी प्रोजेक्ट में कुछ देरी हुई। इससे पहले लॉकडाउन की वजह से काम अटका हुआ था। विधायक सुधा के मुताबिक अब बदलाव के साथ डिजाइन रेलवे को जा चुका है। इस संबंध में अब औपचारिकता बाकी है।

225 करोड़ का प्रोजेक्ट
बता दें कि शहर के बीचोंबीच से नरवाना कुरुक्षेत्र रेलवे लाइन गुजरती है। इस लाइन पर शहर में पांच फाटक हैं। दिन में पैसेंजर ट्रेन के 8 अप व डाउन चक्करों के समय ये फाटक बंद करने पड़ते हैं। वहीं मालगाड़ी व एक एक्सप्रेस ट्रेन भी गुजरती हैं। ऐसे में दिन में कई बार इन फाटकों पर लंबा जाम लग जाता है। पहले झांसा रोड पर अंडरपास बनाने की तैयारी थी। बाद में यहां करीब 45 करोड़ का आरओबी मंजूर हुआ। इसके विरोध में शहर वासी उतर आए। इसके बाद विधायक सुभाष सुधा की पहल पर यहां एलिवेटिड रेल ट्रैक बनाने की योजना बनी। इसे सीएम मनोहरलाल ने भी मंजूर कर दिया। एलिवेटिड ट्रैक करीब 6 किमी लंबा होगा। इससे शहर के सभी फाटकों की उपयोगिता खत्म हो जाएगी। शहरवासियों को भी लंबे जाम नहीं भुगतने पड़ेंगे। 225 करोड़ रुपए के इस प्रोजेक्ट में सवा 100 करोड़ प्रदेश सरकार व करीब 100 करोड़ केंद्र सरकार वहन करेगी।

