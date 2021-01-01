पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कुरुक्षेत्र:सभी को अपने मत का अधिकार समझना चाहिए : बवेजा

कुरुक्षेत्र2 घंटे पहले
ग्लोबल इवेंट्स ऑर्गेनाइजेशन ट्रस्ट के चेयरमैन मधु सूदन बवेजा ने राष्ट्रीय मतदाता दिवस के अवसर पर कहा कि जागरूक मतदाता अपने मत का प्रयोग करके मजबूत लोकतंत्र का गठन करता है। मतदान करना हमारा सभी का मौलिक अधिकार है। उन्होंने कहा कि युवाओं और भावी मतदाताओं का सशक्तिकरण अहम है।

इसमें कोई मतदाता अपने मत के प्रयोग से अछूता नहीं रहना चाहिए। बवेजा ने कहा कि लोकतंत्र सर्वश्रेष्ठ है। हमें मतदान करके अपनी जिम्मेदारी को बखूबी निभाना चाहिए। हमें मतदान करते समय जाति, धर्म, लोभ, भाषा वर्ग से प्रभावित हुए बगैर अपने मत का प्रयोग करना चाहिए। बवेजा ने कहा कि भारतीय नागरिक होने के नाते हमें अपने मत का अधिकार समझना चाहिए।

