किसानों में हलचल:ट्रैक्टर पर तिरंगा लगा आंदोलन के लिए किसान दिल्ली रवाना

इस्माइलाबाद | थडौली व ढल्ला माजरा से दिल्ली के लिए रवाना होते किसान।
इस्माइलाबाद | थडौली व ढल्ला माजरा से दिल्ली के लिए रवाना होते किसान।

गाजीपुर बॉर्डर दिल्ली में किसान नेता राकेश टिकैत का भावुक वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर जारी होते ही यहां किसानों में हलचल पैदा हो गई है। इसको लेकर किसानों ने गुरुवार देर सायं से बैठकों का दौर शुरू कर रखा है। किसानों ने इकट्ठे होकर गाजीपुर बॉर्डर पर जाने का भी प्लान तैयार किया है। गुरुवार देर सायं भाकियू के ब्लॉक प्रधान गुरनाम सिंह, टोल संघर्ष समिति के उपप्रधान मनजीत सिंह व किसान नेता सोनू सामरा की अध्यक्षता में बैठक हुई।

इसमें दिल्ली जाने की रूपरेखा तैयार की गई। मनजीत सिंह ने बताया कि शुक्रवार सुबह ही गांव थडौली व ढल्ला माजरा से 2 व एक ट्रैक्टर ट्राॅली काफी संख्या में किसानों को लेकर गाजीपुर बॉर्डर पर रवाना हो गई है। इसके अलावा शनिवार को भी किसानों के जत्थे दिल्ली बॉर्डर के लिए रवाना होंगे। उन्होंने कहा कि किसान किसी भी हालत में पीछे नही हटेंगे।

तिरंगा लगा रवाना किया जत्था: किसान व इनेलो नेता मनजीत सिंह ने बताया कि गांव थडौली व ढल्ला माजरा से रवाना हुए किसानों का जत्था तिरंगा लगाकर गया है। उन्होंने कहा कि अब किसान अपना हक लेकर ही वापिस आएंगे। वहीं उन्होंने बताया कि अब आंदोलन में किसी भी तरह की ढील नहीं बरती जाएगी।

उन्होंने कहा कि कोई भी ग्रामीण किसानों का विरोध नहीं कर रहा है। बल्कि किसानों के लिए लंगर सेवा ग्रामीणों द्वारा ही की जा रही है। उन्होंने कहा कि भाजपा के कुछ कार्यकर्ता विरोध जताकर पूरे आंदोलन को समाप्त कराने की सोच रहे हैं। लेकिन वे अपने इरादों में कभी कामयाब नहीं होंगे।

टोल पर दिया धरना: सैनीमाजरा टोल प्लाजा पर किसानों का धरना शांतिपूर्ण ढंग से चलता रहा। कुछ गांवों के किसान धरने पर बैठे किसानों के लिए भोजन लेकर आए और उन्होंने आपस में लंगर बरताकर खाया। वहीं शुक्रवार को कोई अन्य नेता धरना स्थल पर नहीं आया।

संयुक्त किसान मोर्चा के बैनर तले किसानों ने शहर में निकाली तिरंगा सम्मान यात्रा

लाडवा | संयुक्त किसान मोर्चा के बैनर तले लाडवा की अनाजमंडी से सैकड़ों किसानों ने ट्रैक्टर-ट्राॅली और मोटरसाइकिलों पर शुक्रवार को शहर में तिरंगा सम्मान यात्रा निकाली। सरकार के खिलाफ नारेबाजी की। बलकार सिंह, कंवरपाल डूडा, जोनी सूरा, नवीन सुरा, रमनदीप सिंह, बलदेव राठी ने कहा कि सरकार किसानों को बदनाम करने पर लगी हुई है। उन्होंने कहा कि तिरंगे का कोई भी किसान न तो अपमान कर सकता है और न ही कभी किया गया है।

उन्होंने कहा कि जब तक किसानों की मांग पूरी नहीं होगी तब तक कोई भी किसान किसी भी बॉर्डर से नहीं उठेगा और बल्कि ज्यादा संख्या में किसान बॉर्डर पर आंदोलन की आवाज को बुलंद करने के लिए पहुंचेंगे। उन्होंने कहा कि किसान नेता राकेश टिकैत के साथ जो पुलिस प्रशासन व सरकार कर रही है वह सरासर गलत है।

सभी को अपनी बात रखने का अधिकार है और किसान शांतिपूर्ण ढंग से अपनी बात रख रहे हैं। माैके पर अरमान सिंह बकाली, मेहरबान सिंह, जितेंद्र, लवली बपदी, जसबीर सिंह, रणधीर सिंह गादली, रामपाल बूढ़ा, अनिल बन, राजू पंडित बन, समय सिंह, सूबे सिंह, निर्मल सिंह माैजूद रहे।

विरोध दर्ज कराने को भाजपाई आज निकालेंगे तिरंगा यात्रा

26 जनवरी को दिल्ली लाल किले में हुए उपद्रव को लेकर भाजपाई 30 जनवरी काे थीम पार्क से तिरंगा यात्रा निकालेंगे। इसे लेकर भाजपा तैयारियों में जुटी है। यह यात्रा थीम पार्क से शुरू होकर बिरला मंदिर से थानेसर शहर के बाजारों से होती हुई पुराने बस अड्डे पर समाप्त होगी।

मौके पर मुल्तान सभा के अध्यक्ष प्रदीप जांब, पार्षद दीपक सड़ाना, कुलदीप शर्मा गोल्डी, राधेश्याम वधवा मौजूद रहे। विधायक सुभाष सुधा ने कहा कि किसान आंदोलन पर राजनीति हो रही है। 26 जनवरी को लाल किले तथा आईटीओ की सड़कों के अलावा अन्य क्षेत्रों में ट्रैक्टर रैली के दौरान प्रदर्शनकारियों ने हुड़दंग मचाया। जिन्होंने देश की आन-बान-शान को चोट पहुंचाई और तिरंगे का भी अपमान किया। ऐसे लोगों को बख्शा नहीं जाना चाहिए।

