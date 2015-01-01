पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

तैयारी:दमकल विभाग कर्मियों की छुट्टियां रद्द, आग पर काबू पाने के लिए 17 गाड़ियां तैनात

कुरुक्षेत्र3 घंटे पहले
कुरुक्षेत्र | आग पर काबू पाने के लिए दमकल विभाग में खड़ी गाड़ियां।
  • आग लगने की स्थिति में कुरुक्षेत्र के लिए 220601, शाहाबाद के लिए 245201, लाडवा 263101 व पिहोवा के लिए 220161 नंबर पर लोग कर सकते हैं संपर्क

धनतेरस से दीपावली का त्योहार शुरू होने जा रहा है। ऐसे में शहर में व बाजार की तंग गलियों में आगजनी की घटनाओं से निपटने के लिए दमकल विभाग की ओर से पूरी तैयारियां कर ली गई हैं। दिवाली के दिन शहर में आगजनी से तुरंत निपटने के लिए दमकल विभाग ने प्लान बना लिया है। सरकार की ओर से दिवाली तक जिले में दमकल विभाग के 31 कर्मचारियों की छुट्टियां रद्द कर दी गई हैं। कर्मचारियों को 8-8 घंटे शिफ्ट में ड्यूटी देंगे।

आपातकालीन समय में 12 से 24 घंटे में कर्मचारी ड्यूटी पर तैनात रहेंगे। यदि जिले में कई आगजनी की घटना हो जाती हैं तो लोग तुरंत दमकल विभाग को सूचित करें। फायर ब्रिगेड की 17 गाड़ियां और उनके फायर फाइटर्स सूचना मिलने के बाद 5 से 10 मिनट के भीतर घटनास्थल पर पहुंचकर राहत अभियान में जुट जाएंगे। हालातों का पूरा जायजा एक फायर अफसर फायर कंट्रोल रूम पर देंगे ताकि जरूरत पड़ने पर जल्द से जल्द दूसरी गाड़ियों को घटनास्थल की तरफ रवाना किया जा सके।

इस एरिया में इतनी गाड़ी

बता दें कि कुरुक्षेत्र एरिया में दमकल विभाग की 7, शाहाबाद एरिया में 3, लाडवा में 2, पिहोवा में 5 गाड़ियां तैनात हैं। वहीं कुरुक्षेत्र में एक बाइक भी दमकल विभाग के पास हैं। जो तंग गलियों में आगजनी की घटना पर काबू पाएगी।

सूचना मिलते ही मौके पर पहुंचेगी दमकल की गाड़ी

दमकल विभाग अधिकारी रामेश्वर सैनी ने कहा की त्योहारी सीजन को देखते हुए दमकल विभाग ने कमर कस ली है। जिलेभर में 17 गाड़ियाें को तैनात किया गया है। आग लगने की सूचना मिलते ही गाड़ी घटनास्थल के लिए रवाना होगी। सभी कर्मचारियों की छुट्टी रद्द कर दी गई है।

