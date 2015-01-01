पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कुरुक्षेत्र:लाडवा नपा उपप्रधान के खिलाफ फर्जी रिहायशी व मृत्यु प्रमाण पत्र जारी करवाने पर धोखाधड़ी का केस

कुरुक्षेत्र5 घंटे पहले
लाडवा नपा सचिव ने उपप्रधान के खिलाफ फर्जी रिहायशी प्रमाण पत्र व फर्जी मृत्यु प्रमाण पत्र जारी कराने पर धोखाधड़ी का आरोप लगाया है। लाडवा सचिव हरिओम कांबोज की शिकायत पर पुलिस ने केस दर्ज किया है। लाडवा सचिव ने पुलिस को दी शिकायत में बताया 10 जनवरी 2020 को उनके कार्यालय में पंजाब नेशनल बैंक से ई-मेल के जरिए महिला बिल्लो राजपूत मोहल्ला लाडवा का रिहायशी प्रमाण पत्र तसदीक करने बारे मिला था। आरोप

लगाया यह प्रमाण पत्र नपा के उप प्रधान अनिल माटा ने फर्जी तौर पर बनाया हुआ था। इस संबंध में उनके कार्यालय की ओर से रिपोर्ट कर दी गई थी। इस प्रमाण पत्र का नगरपालिका से संबंध न होने बारे रिपोर्ट कर भेज दी गई थी। इसके अलावा एक और शिकायत वार्ड-6 लाडवा निवासी विजय ने उप प्रधान अनिल के खिलाफ फर्जी प्रमाण पत्र जारी करने के संबंध में भी दी थी। इस पर नगरपालिका ने अपनी टिप्पणी देकर उच्च अधिकारियों को रिपोर्ट भेज दी थी।

आरोप लगाया उप प्रधान ने सरकार के नियमों की उल्लंघना कर अपने पद का दुरुपयोग किया है। शहरी क्षेत्र में रिहायशी प्रमाण पत्र पार्षद की रिपोर्ट के बाद सचिव कार्यालय नगर पालिका लाडवा की तसदीक पर कार्यालय तहसीलदार द्वारा जारी किया जाता है। नियमानुसार किसी भी पार्षद को किसी भी व्यक्ति का रिहायशी प्रमाण पत्र जारी करने का अधिकार नहीं है। इसके अलावा पुलिस को दी शिकायत में आरोप लगाया कि वार्ड-14 लाडवा निवासी सुनील कुमार की मृत्यु कल्पना चावला करनाल में हुई थी।

इस संबंध में कल्पना चावला अस्पताल की ओर से मृत्यु प्रमाण पत्र भी जारी किया गया था। लेकिन उप प्रधान अनिल ने तसदीक की कि उक्त व्यक्ति की मृत्यु उसके घर पर ही 19 अप्रैल 2018 को हुई थी। यह तसदीक करवा उप प्रधान ने नगर पालिका लाडवा से उसका मृत्यु प्रमाण पत्र जारी करवा लिया। डीएसपी की जांच के बाद केस दर्ज: एसएचओ | लाडवा थाना प्रभारी कुलदीप सिंह ने बताया मामले में सचिव की ओर से दी गई शिकायत की जांच डीएसपी भारत भूषण द्वारा की गई। जांच के बाद नगर पालिका उप प्रधान अनिल के खिलाफ धोखाधड़ी व छलकपट कर गलत दस्तावेज जारी करवाने की धाराओं के तहत केस दर्ज कर मामले की जांच शुरू की है।

लंबे समय से चल रही उपप्रधान और सचिव में तकरार
बता दें कि नपा सचिव व उप प्रधान के बीच तकरार लंबे समय से चली आ रही है। इससे पहले फरवरी 2020 में लाडवा के लोक निर्माण विभाग कार्यालय में दोनों के बीच गाली-गलौज व हाथापाई तक हो गई थी। तब नपा सचिव हरिओम काम्बोज ने आरोप लगाया था कि वह अपने सरकारी काम से नपा के जेई राज गोपाल के साथ लोक निर्माण विभाग कार्यालय में गए थे। वहां पहले ही नपा उपप्रधान अनिल माटा मौजूद थे। आरोप लगाया था कि उपप्रधान ने उनके साथ गाली-गलौज की।

विरोध करने पर मारपीट तक पर उतारू हो गए थे। एसडीएम के आदेशानुसार लाडवा-इंद्री मार्ग से अतिक्रमण हटाने का काम किया था। तब नपा उपप्रधान की दुकान के आगे से भी अतिक्रमण हटाया गया था। उसी को लेकर नपा उप प्रधान ने उनके उनके साथ गाली-गलौज अभद्र व्यवहार मारपीट व जान से मारने की धमकी दी। वहीं तब नपा उप प्रधान ने सभी अाराेपाें को निराधार बता आरोप लगाया था कि नपा सचिव कोई कामकाज नहीं करते। जिसके कारण लोग परेशान रहते हैं। उन्होंने कहा था कि नपा सचिव का लोगों व पार्षदों के साथ व्यवहार भी ठीक नहीं है। दोनों ने एक-दूसरे के खिलाफ शिकायत भी दी थी। वहीं अब केस दर्ज कराने को लेकर नपा उपप्रधान से पक्ष जानने का कई बार प्रयास किया। लेकिन उनका फोन भी स्विच आॅफ मिला।

