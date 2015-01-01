पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

फ्रॉड:बैंक खाते की केवाईसी अपडेट कराने के नाम पर ठगी, युवती के खाते से निकाले 2 लाख

कुरुक्षेत्र2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

शातिर साइबर ठग रोजाना किसी न किसी तरीके से उपभोक्ताओं को निशाना बना रहे हैं। इन दिनों ठग केवाईसी अपडेट कराने को कॉल कर व मोबाइल पर लिंक भेजकर ओटीपी आदि की जानकारी लेकर उपभोक्ताओं से ठगी कर रहे हैं। लाडवा वासी एक युवती को केवाईसी अपडेट करवाने का लिंक भेजकर उस पर क्लिक करवा उसके खाते से दो लाख रुपए निकाल लिए। शिकायत पर पुलिस ने धोखाधड़ी का केस दर्ज कर जांच शुरू की है।

केवाईसी अपडेट का मैसेज आया, भेजा लिंक

लाडवा निवासी रूचि ने लाडवा थाने में शिकायत दी कि उसका सेविंग अकाउंट कोटक महिंद्रा बैंक में है। उसके मोबाइल पर एक लिंक आया उसमें ऑनलाइन केवाईसी अपडेट कराने बारे लिखा था। यह पढ़कर उसने मैसेज में आए लिंक पर क्लिक कर अपना आईडी व पासवर्ड डाल दिया। कुछ देर बाद एक दूसरे नंबर से फोन आया कि आपका केवाईसी नहीं हो सका। दोबारा लिंक पर जाने बारे फोन करने वाले ने कहा। उसके कहे अनुसार फिर से लिंक पर क्लिक किया तो खाते से पैसे निकलने के मैसेज आने शुरू हो गए। जब तक कुछ समझ पाती, तब तक खाते से दो लाख रुपए की राशि निकल चुकी थी।

बैंक नहीं भेजता कभी लिंक: एलडीएम

लीड बैंक मैनेजर राजीव रंजन ने बताया केवाईसी से कोई बैंक या संस्थान अपने ग्राहक की सही पहचान करता है। बैंक की ओर से केवल मैसेज भेजकर नजदीकी शाखा में केवाईसी कराने बारे कहा जाता है। बैंक कभी लिंक भेजकर या फोन करके आपके खाते या दस्तावेज की जानकारी नहीं मांगता। लिहाजा इस तरह का कोई लिंक आने पर कभी उस पर क्लिक न करें और न ही फोन करने वाले के साथ किसी तरह की खाते या अपने दस्तावेज या ओटीपी संबंधी जानकारी शेयर करें। सीधा बैंक में संपर्क कर जानकारी लें।

