पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कोविड-19:लक्षण दिखने पर तुरंत करवाएं कोरोना टेस्ट: डीसी

कुरुक्षेत्र2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

डीसी शरणदीप कौर बराड़ ने कहा कि कुरुक्षेत्र में कोरोना वायरस के फैलाव को रोकने के लिए अधिक से अधिक लोगों के कोरोना टेस्ट किए जा रहे हैं। किसी भी नागरिक को कोरोना वायरस जैसे लक्षण होने व खांसी-जुखाम, बुखार आदि हो तो वह तुरंत अपना कोरोना टेस्ट करवाएं। इतना ही नहीं, 60 वर्ष से अधिक आयुवर्ग के सीनियर सिटीजन भी अपना कोरोना का टेस्ट करवाएं।

इससे सही रिपोर्ट सामने आएगी और समय रहते देखभाल सम्भव हो सकेगी और दूसरे लोगों को भी संक्रमण से बचाया जा सकेगा। कहा कि कुरुक्षेत्र में कोरोना से संक्रमित लोगों की संख्या बढ़ रही है इसलिए कोरोना के फैलाव को रोकने के लिए सभी को आगे आना होगा। इस संक्रमण के फैलाव को तभी रोका जा सकता है, जब लोग अधिक से अधिक कोरोना के टेस्ट करवाएंगे। इस टेस्ट से यह तथ्य सामने आएंगे कि कहीं कोई संक्रमित व्यक्ति सरेआम बाहर तो नहीं घूम रहा है।

अगर कोई कोरोना वायरस से संक्रमित व्यक्ति घर या बाहर में घूमेगा तो कोरोना का संक्रमण ओर ज्यादा फैल सकता है इसलिए इस संक्रमण को रोकने के लिए 60 साल से ज्यादा आयु वर्ग के ऊपर के लोग तथा जिन लोगों को खांसी-जुखाम, बुखार आदि के लक्षण हैं, उनको तुरंत कोरोना का टेस्ट करवाना चाहिए। स्वास्थ्य विभाग की तरफ से मोबाइल वैन और सरकारी अस्पताल में कोरोना के टेस्ट किए जा रहे हैं। किसी भी व्यक्ति को टेस्ट करवाने के लिए घबराने की जरूरत नहीं है।

उन्होंने कहा कि कोरोना वायरस से संक्रमित क्षेत्रों में प्रशासनिक अधिकारियों को भी पूरा फोकस रखना होगा। इन क्षेत्र में कोरोना से संक्रमित लोगों को सिमटम और जरूरत के अनुसार अस्पताल, कोविड केयर सेंटर, होम आइसोलेशन में रखा जाए। उन्होंने कहा कि स्वास्थ्य विभाग सिविल अस्पताल के साथ-साथ सीएचसी और पीएचसी स्तर पर भी फ्लू क्लीनिक में लोगों को चेक करें। सभी अधिकारियों को रिपोर्टिंग पर फोकस रखने की बजाए एनालिसिस करने पर ध्यान देना चाहिए जिस क्षेत्र में पॉजिटिव केस सामने आए, उस क्षेत्र में सभी टीमों को संवेदनशीलता के साथ काम करना चाहिए।

कोविड से संबंधित टोल फ्री नम्बर 1950 पर दें सूचना

बराड़ ने कहा कि कोरोना से सम्बन्धित जानकारी देने के लिए टोल फ्री नम्बर 1950 की सुविधा उपलब्ध करवाई गई है इसलिए कोविड-19 से सम्बन्धित किसी प्रकार की जानकारी इस टोल फ्री नम्बर पर दी जा सकती है। यह टोल फ्री नम्बर आम नागरिक की सुविधा के लिए ही जारी किया गया है।

टोल फ्री नम्बर 1075 पर डाॅक्टरों से परामर्श

डीसी ने कहा कि कोविड-19 को लेकर स्वास्थ्य विभाग की तरफ से 1075 टोल फ्री टेली मेडिसिन सेवाएं दी जा रही हैं। इस टोल फ्री नम्बर पर कोई भी व्यक्ति फोन करके डाॅक्टरों की सलाह ले सकता है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंमुंबई हमले के मास्टरमाइंड को जेल; बिहार के शिक्षा मंत्री ढाई घंटे में फेल और बद्रीनाथ धाम के कपाट बंद - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय व्यवहारिक दृष्टिकोण रखना आपके कार्यों को उचित रूप से संपन्न करने में कामयाब करेगा। अपनी व्यक्तिगत रूचि संबंधी गतिविधियों में समय व्यतीत करने से सुकून मिलेगा। किसी नजदीकी रिश्तेदार के य...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें