साप्ताहिक कार्यक्रम:लोकगीतों में दिखी हरियाणवी संस्कृति की झलक

कुरुक्षेत्रएक घंटा पहले
कोरोना काल में हरियाणा कला परिषद की ओर से प्रत्येक सप्ताह ऑनलाइन कार्यक्रमों से प्रदेश के कलाकारों को मंच दिया जा रहा है। कोरोना के कारण लोक कलाकारों को मंच नहीं मिल रहा था। ऐसे में हरियाणा कला परिषद द्वारा प्रारम्भ किए गए ऑनलाइन कार्यक्रमों में प्रत्येक सप्ताह स्थानीय कलाकार अपनी प्रतिभा दिखा रहे हैं।

हरियाणा कला परिषद के निदेशक संजय भसीन ने कहा कि हरियाणा की संस्कृति को जन-जन तक पहुंचाना ही हरियाणा कला परिषद का दायित्व है। जिसे पूरा करने के लिए कला परिषद निरंतर प्रयासरत है। भसीन ने कहा कि कोविड 19 के कहर के कारण कलाकारों की आर्थिक स्थिति कमजोर हो गई थी तथा केंद्र सरकार के निर्देशानुसार सांस्कृतिक कार्यक्रमों पर भी प्रतिबंध था। ऐसे में हरियाणा कला परिषद द्वारा ऑनलाइन कार्यक्रमों का विचार कर कलाकारों को मंच देने का निर्णय लिया गया।

इसके चलते अक्टूबर से ऑनलाइन कार्यक्रम प्रारम्भ हुए तथा प्रत्येक सप्ताह आयोजित होने वाले कार्यक्रमों को दर्शकों का भरपूर स्नेह मिल रहा है। उन्होंने बताया कि ऑनलाइन कार्यक्रमों के लिए पहले कलाकारों से खुद संपर्क करना पड़ रहा था किंतु कार्यक्रमों की सफलता को देखते हुए हरियाणा के लोक कलाकार आगामी दिनों में प्रस्तुति हेतु निरंतर सम्पर्क कर रहे हैं। भजन, हरियाणवी हास्य, रागिनी, काव्य संध्या के बाद साप्ताहिक कार्यक्रमों में हरियाणवी लोकगीत और भजनों के कार्यक्रम को स्थान मिला।

इसमें हरियाणा के विभिन्न जिलों के लोक कलाकारों ने हरियाणवी लोकगीतों और भजनों की प्रस्तुति दी। कार्यक्रम का संचालन कला परिषद के मीडिया प्रभारी विकास शर्मा द्वारा किया गया। कार्यक्रम की पहली प्रस्तुति लोकगायक कृष्णलाल कापड़ो की रही। जिन्होंने भजन होगा पार जो ना हरि का रटग्या से कार्यक्रम को शुरु किया। वहीं हिसार से कृष्ण लाल शास्त्री ने गीता उपदेश पर आधारित हरियाणवी गीत श्री कृष्ण बोले अर्जुन से, तू सुण गीता ज्ञान, शरीर मरा है अमर आत्मा, जाणे सकल जहान सुणाकर कार्यक्रम को सफल बनाया।

अन्य कलाकारों में वेदप्रकाश अत्री ने रामराज भारत मैं आग्या, इब कती अंधेर रहे कोन्या, समुद्र सिंह ने परदेसी जाणा प्रदेशां ने चा सै और राजा ने ओ ए सखी राम के भजन में लाग्यो, श्रीकृष्ण के भजन में लाग्यो बेड़ा पार होजेगा सुनाकर अपनी प्रतिभा का दर्शन कराया। एक के बाद एक लोकगीत और भजन ने कार्यक्रम में चार चांद लगाए। अगले हफ्ते होंगे लोकनृत्य : परिषद के मीडिया प्रभारी विकास शर्मा ने बताया कि ऑनलाइन कार्यक्रमों की कड़ी में अगले सप्ताह हरियाणवी लोकनृत्यों की प्रस्तुतियां करवाई जाएंगी।

