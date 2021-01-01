पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

11वां राष्ट्रीय मतदाता दिवस:स्वीप गतिविधियों में अच्छा कार्य करने वाले सम्मानित

कुरुक्षेत्रएक घंटा पहले
  • जिला निर्वाचन कार्यालय में मनाया 11वां राष्ट्रीय मतदाता दिवस
  • ई-वोटर्स और वेब रेडियो हेलो वोटर्स का किया शुभारंभ

जिला निर्वाचन अधिकारी शरणदीप कौर बराड़ ने कहा कि देश की प्रगति के लिए प्रत्येक मतदाता को अपने मत का निष्पक्ष और स्वतंत्र रूप से प्रयोग करना चाहिए। प्रत्येक मतदाता को अपने जहन में इस बात का भी ध्यान रखना चाहिए कि उसका नाम मतदाता सूची में शामिल है या नहीं।

चुनाव आयोग के नियमों के अनुसार मतदाता सूची में शामिल नाम वाला व्यक्ति ही अपने मत का प्रयोग करने का अधिकार रखता है इसलिए सभी को मतदाता सूचियों में भी अपना नाम दर्ज करवाना चाहिए। वे सोमवार को लघु सचिवालय के सभागार में जिला निर्वाचन कार्यालय की तरफ से 11वें राष्ट्रीय मतदाता दिवस पर आयोजित जिलास्तरीय कार्यक्रम में बतौर मुख्यातिथि बोल रहे थे।

इससे पहले मुख्य सचिव विजय वर्धन, एसीएस राजीव अरोड़ा, हरियाणा चुनाव आयोग के सीईओ अनुराग अग्रवाल, एसीआईओ हेमा शर्मा ने चंडीगढ़ से वीडियो कांफ्रेंसिंग के जरिए अधिकारियों को 11वें राष्ट्रीय मतदाता दिवस की बधाई दी। मुख्य सचिव ने कहा कि सभी अधिकारियों के साझे प्रयासों से प्रदेश में चुनावों को निष्पक्ष, बिना जात-पात, धर्म से ऊपर उठकर शांतिपूर्ण चुनाव करवाएंगे।

आने वाले समय में हरियाणा चुनावों के मामले में पूरे मुल्क में अपनी एक पहचान बना सके। इसके उपरांत डीसी शरणदीप कौर बराड़, नगराधीश अनुभव मेहता, चुनाव तहसीलदार संदीप कुमार ने दीप प्रज्ज्वलित कर विधिवत रूप से कार्यक्रम का शुभारंभ किया।

डीसी ने कहा कि दुनिया के सबसे बड़े लोकतंत्र भारत में किसी भी व्यक्ति को अपने मत का प्रयोग सुविधानुसार करने का अधिकार है। कोई भी व्यक्ति सहजता से अपने वोट को एक से दूसरे स्थान पर हस्तांतरित कर सकता है। मतदाता को पहचान पत्र बनाने तक ही सीमित नहीं रहना चाहिए।

उसे समय रहते मतदाता सूची में भी अपने नाम को शामिल करवाना चाहिए। उन्होंने चुनाव से संबंधित सभी जानकारियों के बारे में जानकारी दी। टोल फ्री नंबर 1950 के बारे में बताया। नगराधीश अनुभव मेहता ने अतिथियों का स्वागत किया। तहसीलदार संदीप कुमार ने आगंतुकों का आभार व्यक्त किया। मंच का संचालन एआईपीआरओ बलराम शर्मा ने किया। इस मौके पर कानूनगो नीलम, सर्वजीत व विनोद कुमार सहित अन्य अधिकारी मौजूद थे।

उल्लेखनीय कार्य पर सम्मानित| जिला निर्वाचन कार्यालय की तरफ से शरणदीप ने निबंध लेखन प्रतियोगिता की विजेता आईआईएसएस कुरुक्षेत्र विश्वविद्यालय की स्मृति, लिशा गुप्ता, शालीन व शेजल, राजकीय उच्च विद्यालय रामशरण माजरा की बलजिंद्र कौर, राजकीय वरिष्ठ माध्यमिक विद्यालय खरींडवा की रचना, राजकीय उच्च विद्यालय इसहाक की मौसम को प्रंशसा पत्र तथा पुरस्कार राशि देकर सम्मानित किया।

इसके अलावा बीएलओ में लाडवा की वीना रानी, शाहाबाद की सर्वजीत कौर, थानेसर की रणबीर कौर और पिहोवा के सुरेश कुमार को भी प्रशंसा पत्र देकर सम्मानित किया। इसके अलावा नए वोटर, जिनमें स्पार्कल, युवराज, भारत शर्मा, दीक्षा, हरकिरत, ध्रुविका शर्मा, आस्था, निष्ठा, खुशप्रीत सिंह शामिल है, को मतदान पहचान पत्र भी वितरित किए गए।

ई-वोटर्स और वेब रेडियो हैलो वोटर्स शुरू| राष्ट्रीय मतदाता दिवस के अवसर पर राष्ट्रपति रामनाथ कोविंद ने दिल्ली से पूरे भारत में वीसी के माध्यम से ई-वोटर्स कार्ड की शुरआत की है। इसके अलावा उन्होंने वेब रेडियो हेलो वोटर्स का भी शुभारंभ किया।

