शहर बेहाल:8 माह से नहीं हुई हाउस की मीटिंग, पार्षदों का आरोप-कई काम अटके

कुरुक्षेत्र3 घंटे पहले
नगर परिषद हाउस की मीटिंग हुए साढ़े आठ माह बीत चुके हैं, बैठक न होने से जहां सत्ता पक्ष के पार्षद तो मौन हैं, वहीं विपक्षी पार्षद बैठक न होने को लेकर नप चेयरपर्सन और मौजूदा विधायक पर जानबूझ कर बैठक न बुलाने का आरोप लगाने लगे हैं। साथ ही जल्द ही बैठक न बुलाने की मांग कर रहे हैं। पार्षदों का आरोप है, जनहित के मुद्दे पार्षद न उठा सकें, इसलिए जानबूझ कर बैठक नहीं बुलाई जा रही। उधर विधायक का कहना है, कोराना महामारी के कारण बैठक नहीं हो पाई। साथ ही उन्होंने कहा शहर के हर वार्ड का प्राथमिकता के साथ विकास करवाया जा रहा है। उन्होंने अधिकारियों को बैठक बुलाने के निर्देश दिए हैं। जल्द ही नप हाउस की बैठक बुलाई जाएगी।

शहर की वार्ड नौ से पार्षद सुदेश चौधरी, वार्ड- 27 से पार्षद संदीप टेका, वार्ड- 26 से पार्षद नवनीत टेका, वार्ड- 23 से पार्षद कृष्ण गुप्ता और वार्ड-तीन से पार्षद प्रवीण शर्मा के पति पूर्व पार्षद नरेंद्र शर्मा का कहना है, अंतिम बार नप हाउस की बैठक नौ मार्च को हुई थी। उस बैठक के लिए भी पार्षदों को कड़ा संघर्ष करना पड़ा था। 28 फरवरी को पार्षद एकजुट होकर तत्कालीन डीसी धीरेंद्र खड़गटा से मिलकर बैठक बुलाने की गुहार लगाई थी। इसके बाद जाकर नौ मार्च को नप हाउस की बैठक हुई थी।

यह बैठक भी आठ माह के अंतराल के बाद हुई थी। पार्षदों का कहना है, कोरोना का केवल बहाना बनाया जा रहा है। जब रोजाना प्रशासनिक अधिकारियों की बैठकें हो रही हैं। जिला परिषद व ब्लॉक समिति की बैठकें हो रही हैं। लिहाजा कोरोना के नाम पर बैठक न बुलाने को केवल आड़ के तौर पर प्रयोग किया जा रहा है। वार्ड-23 से पार्षद कृष्ण गुप्ता का कहना है, सत्तापक्ष शहर में विकास का नारा दे रहा है, आरोप लगाया, गंदगी के लगे अंबार व बेहाल पार्क, रूके विकास कार्यों से शहर की तस्वीर सुधारने की बजाए बिगाड़ने का काम किया जा रहा है । पार्षदों का आरोप है, शहर में यूजर चार्ज वसूलते भी नप को लगभग एक साल बीत चुका है। इसके बावजूद सफाई व्यवस्था बेहाल है। पार्षद सुदेश व कृष्ण गुप्ता का कहना है, स्वच्छता रैंकिंग में ऊपर से दूसरे नंबर पर आते तो अभी तक उन्होंने सुना था, लेकिन थानेसर नप नीचे से दूसरे नंबर पर इस साल के स्वच्छता रैंकिंग में रही थी। सफाई न होने को लेकर कई बार अधिकारियों के सामने रोना रो चुके हैं, लेकिन हालात जस के तस बने हैं।

जल्द बुलाएंगे बैठक, पूरे शहर का विकास प्राथमिकता

विधायक विधायक सुभाष सुधा का कहना है, कोरोना के कारण नप हाउस की बैठक नहीं हो पाई। इसके बावजूद शहर के सभी वार्डों का समान तौर पर विकास प्राथमिकता से नप करवा रही है। अधिकतर पार्षद शहर के विकास कार्यों से संतुष्ट हैं। कुछ विपक्षी पार्षद बेवजह हो-हल्ला कर रहे हैं। अधिकारियों को बैठक बुलाने के निर्देश दिए हैं। जल्द ही बैठक बुलाने को अधिकारियों के निर्देश दिए हैं।

नहीं मिल रहे मुद्दे हल के लिए मंच

पार्षद-संदीप टेका व सुदेश चौधरी का कहना है। वार्डों में सफाई व्यवस्था बेहाल है। पशुओं की भरमार है। कहीं कोई सुनवाई नहीं है। वार्ड के मुद्दों को हल कराने के लिए हर महीने नप हाउस की मीटिंग का प्रावधान है। ताकि पार्षद अपने वार्ड की समस्याओं को हाउस बैठक में उठा सके, लेकिन साढ़े आठ माह से बैठक न होने के कारण वार्डों की समस्याएं भी अटकी पड़ी हैं। वार्ड- 9 से पार्षद सुदेश चौधरी का कहना है, विगत बैठक में जिन एजेंडों को सर्वसम्मति से पास किया था। उनमें कई माह से टेंडर लेने के बावजूद सड़कों का निर्माण कार्य रुक गए हैं, लेकिन एक भी ठेकेदार पर कार्रवाई नहीं हुई। सेक्टर्स में गैस पाइप बिछाने वाली कंपनी द्वारा गड्ढे खोदने को लेकर नप को किए भुगतान बारे तय हुआ था। नप टेंडर देकर गड्ढे बंद करवाएगी। आरोप लगाया, इसपर भी अमल नहीं हुआ।

