मिशन एडमिशन:भूख हड़ताल का मिला फल, छात्र का हुआ पीएचडी में दाखिला

कुरुक्षेत्र3 घंटे पहले
कुरुक्षेत्र यूनिवर्सिटी के पंजाबी विभाग में पीएचडी दाखिला प्रक्रिया पर धांधली के आरोप लगाकर कुलपति कार्यालय के बाहर सोमवार को भूख हड़ताल पर बैठे छात्र रवि को भूख हड़ताल का फल मंगलवार को मिल गया। केयू प्रशासन ने एक सीट खाली होने पर मंगलवार को छात्र रवि को दाखिला दे दिया। रवि ने बताया कि 28 अगस्त को पंजाबी विभाग में दाखिले की पहली लिस्ट लगी थी।

जिसमें हरियाणा ओपन जनरल श्रेणी के आवेदक को सरकारी नौकरी होने के कारण एनओसी नहीं मिली। ऐसे में यह सीट खाली रह गई। उसके बाद एक जेआरएफ आवेदक को छोड़कर केवल नेट पास विद्यार्थी को दाखिला दे दिया जोकि ईडब्ल्यूएस श्रेणी का था। रवि ने कहा कि उसने जेआरएफ की परीक्षा को पास किया है और पीएचडी दाखिला में जेआरएफ को प्राथमिकता मिलती है। इसके बावजूद उसकी अनदेखी की गई जिसके चलते उसे अपना हक पाने के लिए भूख हड़ताल करनी पड़ी थी। छात्र रवि को छात्र संगठन अखिल भारतीय विद्यार्थी परिषद के सदस्यों ने भी समर्थन दिया था।

नेट की श्रेणी में सीट खाली होने पर मिला दाखिला

केयू के पंजाबी विभाग के अध्यक्ष प्रो. बृजेश साहनी ने बताया कि नेट श्रेणी की एक सीट खाली हुई थी जिस पर रवि को दाखिला दे दिया गया है। उन्होंने बताया कि रवि का स्कोर जेआरएफ में सामान्य श्रेणी से कम बनता था जबकि नेट का स्कोर सामान्य श्रेणी से अधिक था।

