त्योहारी सीजन:बाजारों में जाम, थाना प्रभारी बोले-आज से शास्त्री मार्केट में फोर व्हीलर्स की एंट्री बैन

कुरुक्षेत्र3 घंटे पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
कुरुक्षेत्र। बाजारों में घुस रहे चौपहिया वाहन बन रहे जाम का कारण।
  • बाजारों में चार एंट्री पॉइंट, महज आहलूवालिया चौक पर ही पुलिस का नाका

त्योहारी सीजन में बाजारों में फोर व्हीलर की एंट्री के कारण ट्रैफिक व्यवस्था बदहाल है। तंगहाल बाजारों में हर वक्त जाम की स्थिति बन रही है। आहलुवालिया चौक पर होम गार्ड के जवान तैनात हैं। जो भीड़ होने पर फोर व्हीलर को आगे जाने से रोकते नजर आए, लेकिन शास्त्री मार्केट की तरफ से कार सहित अन्य फोर व्हीलर बेधड़क होकर बाजारों में घुसते रहे। इस कारण जाम के हालात बने रहे।

शहर के बाजारों में एंट्री के लिए चार रास्ते हैं, इनमें बिरला मंदिर की तरफ से, झांसा रोड रोटरी चौक, अंबेडकर चौक और दर्रा खेड़ा, लेकिन बाजारों में ट्रैफिक व्यवस्था सुचारू करने को महज अंबेडकर चौक से अंदर आहलूवालिया चौक पर ही होमगार्ड के जवान बिठाए हैं। अन्य तीनों बाजारों के एंट्री पॉइंट से लोग कारों व अन्य फोर व्हीलर को लेकर बाजारों में घुस जाम का कारण बन रहे हैं। इसके अलावा बाजारों में सड़कों पर बेतरतीब वाहन खड़े होने के कारण भी स्थिति बिगड़ रही है।

एंट्री पॉइंट पर नाके जरूरी, बेतरतीब वाहनों पर भी नकेल जरूरी

शहर में ट्रैफिक व्यवस्था सुचारू करने को बाजारों में एंट्री के चारों तरफ नाकेबंदी कर कार व अन्य फोर व्हीलर की एंट्री बैन करने से ही व्यवस्था बन सकती है। इससे बाजारों में आने जाने वाले राहगीरों को भी परेशानी नहीं होगी। दूसरा दुकानदारी भी प्रभावित नहीं होगी।

कर रहे हर संभव प्रयास, आमजन का सहयोग जरूरी

कृष्णा गेट थाना प्रभारी मांगेराम का कहना है, बाजारों में ट्रैफिक व्यवस्था को सुचारू करने का हर संभव प्रयास कर रहे हैं। आहलूवालिया चौक पर नाका भी लगाया गया। बाजारों में भी खुद अन्य पुलिसकर्मचारियों को साथ लेकर निकल रहे है। बुधवार को शास्त्री मार्केट की तरफ भी नाका लगाकर फोर व्हीलर की एंट्री बैन की जाएगी। मांगेराम ने कहा ट्रैफिक व्यवस्था सुचारू करने के लिए आमजन का सहयोग भी जरूरी है।

