एडमिशन:केयू ने बढ़ाई पीजी पाठ्यक्रमों में दाखिले के लिए आवेदन तिथि

कुरुक्षेत्र4 घंटे पहले
कुरुक्षेत्र विश्वविद्यालय की कुलपति डॉ. नीता खन्ना के निर्देशानुसार विश्वविद्यालय ने विभिन्न पीजी पाठ्यक्रमों व डिप्लोमा में ऑनलाइन दाखिले की तिथि को बढ़ाकर 16 नवंबर कर दिया है। लोकसंपर्क विभाग के उपनिदेशक डॉ. दीपक राय ने बताया कि पीजी पाठ्यक्रमों एमए, एमएससी, एमकॉम व पीजी डिप्लोमा, सर्टिफिकेट कोर्स सहित एमएड दो वर्षीय में दाखिले के लिए ऑनलाइन आवेदन की तिथि बढ़ाकर 16 नवंबर कर दी है।

उन्होंने बताया कि ऑनलाइन दाखिला लेने के इच्छुक विद्यार्थी अब विश्वविद्यालय की वेबसाइट से 16 नवंबर तक ऑनलाइन आवेदन कर सकते हैं। डॉ. दीपक राय ने बताया एमए, एमएससी, एमकॉम एवं एमएड कोर्सेज के लिए पहली मेरिट लिस्ट 23 नवंबर को सुबह 10 बजे लगेगी। वहीं अगर कोई सीट खाली बचती है तो दूसरी मेरिट लिस्ट 27 नवंबर को सुबह 10 बजे और तीसरी मेरिट लिस्ट आठ दिसंबर को सुबह 10 बजे बजे लगाई जाएगी।

केयू से संबंधित एडिड कॉलेजों में बढ़ी 10 प्रतिशत सीट

केयू प्रशासन ने संबंधित एडिड कॉलेज में यूजी एवं पीजी की 10 प्रतिशत अतिरिक्त सीट बढ़ाने की अधिसूचना जारी की है। लोकसंपर्क विभाग के उपनिदेशक डॉ. दीपक राय बब्बर ने बताया कि केयू की कार्यवाहक कुलपति डॉ. नीता खन्ना के निर्देशानुसार विश्वविद्यालय ने एडिड कॉलेजों में छात्रों के हितों को ध्यान में रखकर 10 प्रतिशत अतिरिक्त सीट बढ़ाने का निर्णय लिया है।

उन्होंने बताया कि विश्वविद्यालय से संबंधित कई कॉलेजों में यूजी के कोर्सेज में सीट फुल हो गई थी। इस कारण कॉलेजों ने केयू को पत्र भेजकर सीट बढ़ाने की मांग की थी। इस मांग को स्वीकार करते हुए विश्वविद्यालय प्रशासन ने केयू से संबंधित कॉलेजों में सत्र 2020-21 यूजी के बीए, बीकॉम, बीएससी, जॉब ओरिएंटिड, व्यवसायिक और पीजी कोर्सेज में अतिरिक्त सीट बढ़ाने का फैसला लिया है। उन्होंने बताया कि बढ़ी हुई सीट एनसीटीई व एआईसीटीई से मान्यता प्राप्त कोर्सेज पर लागू नहीं होगी।

