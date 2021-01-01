पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हेरिटेज बोर्ड व प्रशासन का दावा:बसंत पंचमी पर सरस्वती नदी के किनारे 100 गांवों में मनेगा महोत्सव

कुरुक्षेत्र5 घंटे पहले
कुरुक्षेत्र | सरस्वती महोत्सव की तैयारियों को लेकर बैठक लेतीं डीसी। - Dainik Bhaskar
पिहोवा स्थित सरस्वती तीर्थ पर सालाना इंटरनेशनल सरस्वती महोत्सव मनाया जाएगा। यूं तो महोत्सव तीन दिवसीय होगा लेकिन इस बार यह महज नाम का ही इंटरनेशनल रहेगा। कोविड का साया इस महोत्सव पर भी पड़ गया है। इससे पहले चैत्र चौदस, सूर्यग्रहण व इंटरनेशनल गीता महोत्सव भी नाममात्र के आयोजनों तक सिमटे रहे।

अब सरस्वती महोत्सव में महज दो सप्ताह बाकी हैं। ऐसे प्रशासन व सरस्वती हेरिटेज बोर्ड ने भी अपनी तैयारियां शुरू की हैं। हरियाणा सरस्वती धरोहर विकास बोर्ड के उपाध्यक्ष धुम्मन सिंह किरमच व डीसी शरणदीप कौर बराड़ की अगुवाई में मंगलवार को मीटिंग हुई।

21 कुंडों पर होगा हवन : उपाध्यक्ष धुम्मन सिंह किरमच के मुताबिक हर वर्ष की भांति इस वर्ष भी आदि बद्री और कुरुक्षेत्र में इंटरनेशनल सरस्वती महोत्सव का आयोजन किया जा रहा है। इस वर्ष इस महोत्सव पर 14 से 16 फरवरी तक कार्यक्रम होंगे।

14 फरवरी को आदि बद्री में महोत्सव का विधिवत आगाज किया जाएगा। उदघाटन समारोह में भी 21 कुंडीय हवन यज्ञ का आयोजन होगा। 15 फरवरी को कुरुक्षेत्र विश्वविद्यालय में एक दिवसीय इंटरनेशनल सेमिनार का आयोजन किया जाएगा। हालांकि इसमें वक्ता ऑनलाइन ही जुड़ेंगे।

16 फरवरी को सरस्वती महोत्सव के समापन अवसर पर पिहोवा सरस्वती तीर्थ पर सुबह के समय 21 कुंडीय हवन यज्ञ होगा। इस महोत्सव में जो भी सज्जन हवन करवाना चाहता है, वह एसडीएम पिहोवा सोनू राम संपर्क कर सकता है। अभी तक 21 लोगों ने हवन यज्ञ के लिए अपनी सहमति दी है। जैसे-जैसे लोगों की इच्छा होगी, वैसे-वैसे हवन यज्ञ के कुंडों में भी इजाफा कर दिया जाएगा।

27 नक्षत्रों के नाम पर पौधारोपण : हवन यज्ञ के बाद सरस्वती तीर्थ पर ही 27 नक्षत्रों पर आधारित पौधे भी लगाए जाएंगे। इस पौधारोपण में सभी मेहमान शामिल किए जाएंगे। इस पौधारोपण के बाद सरस्वती तीर्थ की परिक्रमा की जाएगी और सायं के समय भजन संध्या का आयोजन होगा।

उन्होंने कहा कि सरस्वती महोत्सव के समापन समारोह पर सरस्वती तीर्थ के पावन तट पर महाआरती का आयोजन किया जाएगा। बताया कि इस महोत्सव में सरस्वती किनारे पड़ने वाले 100 गांवों के लोगों को शामिल किया जाएगा।

तैयारियों में जुटा प्रशासन: डीसी शरणदीप कौर बराड़ ने सरस्वती स्थल के आसपास साफ-सफाई और घाटों की मरम्मत करने के आदेश दिए। 10 फरवरी तक तीर्थ स्थल के आसपास सफाई व्यवस्था का कार्य पूरा करें। 13 फरवरी तक महोत्सव के सभी प्रबंध पूरे कर लिए जाएं। मंच सज्जा, तीर्थ पर लाइटिंग आदि की व्यवस्था भी की जाए। एसडीएम पिहोवा को सभी तैयारियां पूरी करने के आदेश दिए हैं।

कुरुक्षेत्र विश्वविद्यालय सरस्वती शोध केंद्र के निदेशक डाॅ. एआर चौधरी ने भी केयूके में 15 फरवरी को होने वाले सेमिनार की तैयारियों को लेकर चर्चा की। मौके पर एसडीएम अखिल पिलानी, एसडीएम सोनू राम, अंडर ट्रेनिंग आईएएस वैशाली सिंह, नगराधीश निशा, एसई अरविन्द कौशिक, सीएमजीजीए आशिमा टक्कर, सिंचाई विभाग के एसई गुरविन्द्र सिंह सहित अन्य अधिकारी मौजूद थे।

