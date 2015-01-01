पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आस्था:श्री मार्कण्डेश्वर महादेव मंदिर में रमा एकादशी पर हुए संत समागम में पहुंचे कई महापुरुष

कुरुक्षेत्रएक घंटा पहले
मारकंडा नदी के तट पर श्री मार्कण्डेश्वर महादेव मंदिर ठसका मीरां जी में चातुर्मास की अंतिम एकादशी के अवसर पर कई संत महापुरुषों का आगमन हुआ। इन संत महापुरुषों का विधिवत मंदिर के व्यवस्थापक एवं अखिल भारतीय श्री मार्कण्डेश्वर जनसेवा ट्रस्ट के अध्यक्ष महंत जगन्नाथ पुरी ने अपने सेवकों के साथ स्वागत किया।

उन्होंने कहा कि आज बड़ा ही भाग्यशाली दिन है कि रमा एकादशी के अवसर पर संतों का आगमन हुआ है और संतों का साथ भाग्य से मिलता है। मंदिर में संत समागम भी हुआ और संत महापुरुषों ने पूजन के उपरांत धर्म चर्चा की। महंत जगन्नाथ पुरी ने पधारे महामंडलेश्वर स्वामी विद्या गिरी, महंत बंसी पुरी, महंत चमन गिरी, महंत लाल गिरी, महंत सर्वेश्वर गिरी, दिगंबर मनोहर गिरी, दिगंबर लोकेश गिरी व अन्य संत महापुरुषों का आस्था के साथ सम्मान किया। स्वामी विद्या गिरी ने कहा कि वह लोग वास्तव में बड़े ही भाग्यशाली होते हैं जिन्हें संतों की सेवा और उन का सानिध्य मिलता है।

आज के समय में सच्चे महापुरुषों का संपर्क अत्यंत दुर्लभ है। महंत बंसी पुरी ने कहा कि सच्चा शिष्य जप से, सत्संग से, गुरु प्रसाद से, सेवा से इतना ऊंचा हो जाता है कि उसको परमात्मा की वास्तविक शरण प्राप्त होती है। महंत जगन्नाथ पुरी ने कहा कि परमात्मा का नाम अनवरत जाप करने से मनुष्य भक्तिवान हो जाता है। माैके पर किन्नर वर्ग महंत गुरमीत कौर, स्वामी सीताराम, स्वामी संतोषानंद, प. मुकेश शास्त्री, मा. मामराज मंगला, विद्यासागर, बिल्लू पुजारी, रमणीक सिंह, रवि बंसल व सुधांशु इत्यादि भी मौजूद थे।

