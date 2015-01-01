पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मीटिंग:नशे पर रोक लगाने को लेकर रेडक्राॅस में हुई विभिन्न सामाजिक संगठनों की बैठक

कुरुक्षेत्र2 घंटे पहले
जिला रेडक्राॅस प्रधान शरणदीप कौर बराड़ के आदेशानुसार और सचिव रणदीप सिंह के नेतृत्व में विभिन्न सामाजिक संगठनों व स्वयंसेवकों की बैठक हुई। बैठक में सचिव रणदीप सिंह ने कहा कि कोरोना काल मे सभी ने बढ़चढ़ कर जो योगदान दिया, उसके लिए सभी बधाई के पात्र हैं। भविष्य में भी सभी से निवेदन किया कि प्रशासन के साथ कंधे से कंधा मिलाकर काम करें, आज के समय मे नशा हमारे समाज मे बुरी तरह से फैल चुका है।

बैठक में जन सहयोग संस्था से मास्टर जितेंद्र श्योकंद, यूथ ब्लड डोनर संस्था से सुमित खत्री, सहयोग फाउंडेशन से सौरव धीमान व मिथुन समाना, प्रेरणा समिति से डॉक्टर अशोक कुमार वर्मा, स्थानु सेवा मंडल से नाथी राम व रमेश वर्मा, अग्रवाल सभा से विनय गुप्ता, मुनीश मित्तल व कपिल कुमार, रेडक्रोस स्टाफ से सहायक राजपाल व लिपिक ओमप्रकाश भी उपस्थित थे। सहायक सचिव रमेश चौधरी ने सभी उपस्थित लोगों का धन्यवाद किया।

बाजार में सड़क के साथ बन रहे नाले का निर्माण अधूरा होने से लोग परेशान

बाबैन के मुख्य बाजार में स्टेट हाइवे नंबर 7 के साथ पानी की निकासी के लिए बन रहे नाले का निर्माण अधूरा होने से लोगों को परेशानियों का सामना करना पड़ रहा है। बाबैन के बाजार में पिछले दो साल से धीमी गति से बन रहे नाले का निर्माण कार्य समय पर पूरा न होने से दुर्घटनाएं भी हो चुकी हैं। बाबैन के दुकानदारों और लोगों ने लोक निर्माण विभाग के अधिकारियों से नाले को प्राथमिकता के आधार पर बनाने की मांग की। ताकि बाजार में आने वाले लोगों और दुकानदारों को कोई परेशानी न हो। लोकनिर्माण विभाग के उपमंडल अधिकारी ललित कुमार ने कहा कि बाजार में नाले का निर्माण प्राथमिकता के आधार पर तेजी से पूरा करवाया जाएगा। इसके लिए जल्द ही निर्माण कार्य शुरू होगा।

