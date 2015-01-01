पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हादसा:मोरथली के युवक की बाइक नहर के किनारे खड़ी मिली, डूबने की आशंका

ज्योतिसर4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

मोरथली गांव के लापता युवक नवजोत सिंह की बाइक ज्योतिसर हेड के नजदीक एसवाईएल नहर के किनारे खड़ी मिली। पटरी के रास्ते आने-जाने वाले राहगीरों ने लावारिस बाइक खड़ी होने की सूचना ज्योतिसर पुलिस चौकी में दी। इसके बाद पुलिस चौकी प्रभारी एसआई रामनिवास टीम सहित मौके पर पहुंचे और बाइक को अपने कब्जे में लेकर जांच शुरू की। मोटरसाइकिल के नंबर के जरिए पता चला कि उक्त बाइक मोरथली गांव के राजेंद्र पाल सिंह के नाम पर रजिस्टर्ड है। इसके बाद पिहोवा पुलिस से संपर्क करने पर पता चला कि राजेंद्र पाल सिंह का पुत्र नवजोत सिंह सोमवार सुबह से लापता है।

रिपोर्ट परिजनों द्वारा सदर थाना में करवाई है। परिजनों और पुलिस नवजोत की तलाश में एसवाईएल नहर के किनारों पर सर्च अभियान चलाया है। परिजन इस बात को लेकर स्तब्ध हैं कि नवजोत की बाइक ऐसी जगह पर मिली है। नवजोत के पिता राजेंद्र पाल सिंह जो कि शिक्षा विभाग से रिटायर्ड हेड टीचर है, ने बताया उनका 26 वर्षीय बेटा होनहार है जोकि मैकेनिकल में बीटेक करने के बाद अब पढ़ाई के लिए विदेश जाने की तैयारी कर रहा है।

उन्होंने बताया कि सोमवार सुबह नवजोत घर से विदेश जाने की फाइल के लिए कुछ जरूरी डॉक्यूमेंट तैयार कराने के लिए कुरुक्षेत्र आया था, लेकिन शाम तक घर नहीं पहुंचा तो परिजनों को चिंता हुई। क्योंकि उसका फोन सुबह 10 बजे से ही बंद आ रहा था। नवजोत के पिता द्वारा उसके लापता होने की सूचना पुलिस को मंगलवार सुबह दी गई थी। एएसआई बलदेव सिंह ने बताया कि लापता नवजोत की तलाश में पुलिस हर संभव प्रयास कर रही है। नहर में भी गोताखोर की मदद से सर्च अभियान चलाया जाएगा।

