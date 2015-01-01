पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पूजा-पाठ:सर्वार्थसिद्धि व रविपुष्य नक्षत्र में अहोई अष्टमी संतान की रक्षा को माताएं कल रखेंगी व्रत

कुरुक्षेत्रएक घंटा पहले
संतान की रक्षा का पर्व अहोई अष्टमी इस साल 8 नवंबर को मनाया जाएगा। यह पर्व कार्तिक मास की कृष्ण पक्ष की अष्टमी को मनाया जाता है। ज्योतिषी डॉ. रामराज कौशिक ने बताया कि रविवार तक पुष्य नक्षत्र है। जिसे रविपुष्य योग बनता है जो संतान को लंबी आयु और खूब तरक्की देगा। इस दिन माताएं अपने पुत्र अथवा पुत्री की लंबी आयु और सुख समृद्धि के लिए व्रत रखती है। कहा जाता है कि अहोई अष्टमी का व्रत रखने से संतान के सभी कष्ट दूर होते हैं और उसका कल्याण होता है। इस दिन विधि-विधान के साथ अहोई माता की पूजा-अर्चना की जाती है।

सर्वार्थसिद्धि व रविपुष्य योग

ज्योतिषी डॉ. सुरेश मिश्रा ने बताया कि संतान के अच्छे स्वास्थ्य और दीर्घायु के लिए कार्तिक मास की अष्टमी को माताएं अहोई अष्टमी का व्रत रखती हैं। इस बार यह व्रत 8 नवम्बर रविवार को सर्वार्थ सिद्धि योग और रवि पुष्य योग के साथ है जो कि शुभकारी व श्रेष्ठ फलदायक है। इस दिन माताएं निर्जला व्रत रखती हैं और रात को तारों को देखकर व्रत को खोलती हैं। शाम को स्याहु माता की पूजा की जाती है।

शिव व पार्वती की पूजा का विधान

डॉ. रामराज कौशिक के अनुसार कार्तिक मास की कृष्ण पक्ष अष्टमी को अहोई माता का व्रत रखा जाता है। इस दिन अहोई माता के साथ भगवान शिव और मां पार्वती की पूजा की जाती है। होई व्रत रखकर माताएं अपनी संतान की रक्षा और दीर्घायु के लिए प्रार्थना करती हैं। अहोई के दिन विशेष पूजा-अर्चना करने से संतान की उन्नति और कल्याण होगा। इस दिन चांदी की अहोई बनाकर उसकी पूजा करने का विधान है। अहोई में चांदी के मनके भी डाले जाते हैं और हर व्रत में इनकी एक संख्या बढ़ाते जाते हैं। रविवार शाम 5 बजकर 26 मिनट से शाम 6 बजकर 46 मिनट तक पूजा का शुभ मुहूर्त है। यानी पूजा की अवधि 1 घंटा 19 मिनट की है। अष्टमी तिथि रात 1 बजकर 34 मिनट तक रहेगी। तारा देखने का समय शाम 6 बजे से।

अहोई अष्टमी का शुभ मुहूर्त

  • अष्टमी तिथि प्रारंभ: 8 नवंबर को सुबह 7 बजकर30 मिनट
  • अष्टमी तिथि समाप्त: 9 नवंबर को सुबह 6 बजकर 50 मिनट पर
  • पूजा करने का शुभ चौघड़िया मुहूर्त: सायं 5 बजकर 29मिनट से 7 बजकर9 मिनट तक
  • अमृत चौघड़िया : सायं7बजकर 9 मिनट से 8बजकर48मिनट तक
  • चर चौघड़िया: रात्रि 8 बजकर48 मिनट से 10 बजकर27 मिनट तक।
