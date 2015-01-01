पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

फैमिली आईडी:अपडेशन के लिए नप ने 66 सीएससी को सौंपा जिम्मा, नप में भी बनवा सकते हैं

कुरुक्षेत्र2 दिन पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

सरकारी योजनाओं का लाभ फैमिली आईडी के जरिए ही देने की घोषणा शासन-प्रशासन कर चुका है, लेकिन फैमिली आईडी बनवाने को लोग खास रुचि नहीं ले रहे। प्रशासन लोगों से जल्द से जल्द फैमिली आईडी बनवाने की अपील कर रहा है। लिहाजा नप ने वार्डवाइज 66 सीएससी संचालकों की ड्यूटी लोगों की फैमिली आईडी बनवाने व अपडेट करने को लगाई है। शहरवासी किसी भी तरह की जानकारी सीएससी संचालकों के दिए गए नंबरों पर संपर्क कर ले सकते हैं। इसके अलावा नप कार्यालय में भी बनवा सकते हैं।

फैमिली आईडी के जरिए ही मिलेगा सरकारी योजनाओं का लाभ : ईओ

नगर परिषद ईओ रविंद्र कुहाड़ ने बताया भविष्य में सभी सरकारी योजनाओं के लाभ के लिए फैमिली आईडी जरूरी होगी। जिसकी फैमिली आईडी नहीं होगी, उसे सरकारी योजनाओं का लाभ नहीं मिलेगा। लिहाजा किसी भी तरह की परेशानी से बचने के लिए शहरवासी अपने नजदीकी सीएससी पर पहुंच वहां जरूरी दस्तावेज देकर अपनी फैमिली आईडी बनवाएं।

सरकार की ओर से नि:शुल्क योजना

सरकार की ओर से फैमिली आईडी बनाने का काम सीएससी संचालकों को नि:शुल्क करने का निर्देश हैं। सरकार की ओर से प्रति फैमिली आईडी 20 रुपए दिए जाने का प्रावधान है। वहीं सीएससी संचालकों का कहना है, फैमिली आईडी बनाने में करीब आधे घंटे का समय खपता है, सरकारी पैसा कबतक आएगा। यह भी निश्चित नहीं होता। लिहाजा अपना खर्च व दुकान आदि का खर्च चलाने के लिए फैमिली आईडी बनाने का शुल्क लिया जाता है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंटीम इंडिया को चाहिए ऑलराउंडर; कृषि मंत्री ने दिखाया भास्कर और अमृतसर से दिल्ली पहुंचे हजारों किसान - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- लोगों की परवाह ना करके अपनी योग्यता अनुसार मन मुताबिक कार्यों पर ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। आपको अवश्य ही कोई उपलब्धि हासिल होगी। सामाजिक दायरा बढ़ेगा तथा रुकी हुई पेमेंट बगैराह आने से राहत महसूस हो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें