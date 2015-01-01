पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

निर्माण कार्य:नपा कर रही थी कब्जा; निशानदेही में सिंचाई विभाग की निकली जमीन, अब नपा ने खुद ही ढहाया निर्माण

शाहाबाद2 दिन पहले
  • विपक्ष का आरोप- पार्क की आड़ में किया जा रहा था कब्जे का प्रयास, शोरूम जैसी भरी गई नींव

हुडा सेक्टर-1 पार्ट 2 के साथ लगती जमीन पर हुई निशानदेही में जमीन सिंचाई विभाग की निकली। नपा यहां अवैध तौर पर कथित पार्क का निर्माण करा रही थी। हालांकि निर्माण कार्य देखकर नहीं लगता कि यहां कोई पार्क बन रहा है।

विपक्षी तो आरोप लगा चुके हैं कि यहां पार्क की आड़ में शोरूम का निर्माण कराया जा रहा था। अब सोमवार को खुद नगरपालिका ने ही निर्माण को ढहा दिया है। बता दें कि 10 दिसंबर को विवादित जमीन पर नपा ने पार्क का निर्माण शुरू करवाया था। लेकिन पूर्व विधायक अनिल धंताैड़ी ने सिंचाई विभाग की जमीन पर अवैध कब्जा करने के आरोप लगाए। साथ ही इसकी शिकायत एसडीएम से लेकर डीसी तक काे की। इसके बाद डीसी ने निर्माण कार्य रुकवा दिया गया था।

डीसी ने कराई निशानदेही
डीसी शरणदीप कौर बराड़ के निर्देश पर भूमि की निशानदेही की गई थी। अब तहसीलदार की तरफ से मामले की रिपोर्ट डीसी को सौंप दी गई थी। नायब तहसीलदार परमिंदर सिंह ने बताया कि लगभग 1 कनाल 2 मरले भूमि पर पार्क का निर्माण किया जा रहा था। उन्होंने बताया कि यह भूमि सिंचाई विभाग की निकली है। सिंचाई विभाग की कुल 7 कनाल 16 मरले भूमि खेवट नंबर 163 के अंतर्गत आती है। जिसमें से लगभग 8 मरले भूमि में सड़क का निर्माण भी हुआ है।

सिंचाई विभाग की जमीन सुरक्षित: एसडीओ
सिंचाई विभाग के एसडीओ विनोद कुमार ने बताया कि विभाग की पूरी जमीन पूरी तरह सुरक्षित है। हालांकि नगर पालिका ने उक्त जमीन पर पार्क का निर्माण शुरू करवाया था जिस पर उन्होंने 9 दिसंबर को नपा सचिव को चिट्ठी लिखकर मौके पर काम रोकने और निशानदेही करवाने की बात लिखी थी।

हुडा की जमीन में बनाया जाएगा पार्क
उधर, नपा प्रधान बलदेव राज चावला ने बताया कि हुडा की जमीन की पैमाइश में फर्क आ गया था जिस कारण यह निर्माण गिरवा दिया गया है। बताया कि भूमि की दोबारा पैमाइश करवाकर हुड्डा की एक कनाल भूमि में पार्क का निर्माण करवाया जाएगा।

सड़क भी अवैध
बता दें कि विवादित 7 कनाल 8 मरले भूमि एमआईटीसी की थी। लेकिन उक्त विभाग के बंद होने के बाद यह भूमि सिंचाई विभाग को हस्तांतरित हो गई थी। 2008 में इस भूमि में से एक सड़क का निर्माण नगर पालिका ने करवाया था जो जीटी रोड से पावर हाउस होते हुए शहर को जोड़ती थी। इस सड़क के निर्माण के बाद यह भूमि दो भागों में बंट गई थी। बताया जा रहा है कि यह सड़क भी अवैध रूप से बनाई गई है।

