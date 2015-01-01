पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

विवाद:सिरसमा में बच्चों की कहासुनी के बाद पड़ोसी ने बुजुर्ग महिला के साथ की मारपीट, केस दर्ज

कुरुक्षेत्रएक घंटा पहले
सिरसमा गांव में बच्चों के आपसी विवाद के बाद हुई कहासुनी के बाद एक सैनिक की मां के साथ मारपीट कर दांत तोड़ने का मामला सामने आया है। शिकायत पर पुलिस ने आरोपी व्यक्ति के खिलाफ केस दर्ज किया है। आरोप है कि युवक ने महिला पर हमला बोल दिया। इतना ही नहीं युवक व उसकी पत्नी ने बुजुर्ग महिला के घर पर पत्थर भी मारे। पीड़ित बुजुर्ग महिला का बेटा भारतीय सेना में जम्मू-कश्मीर में तैनात है।

शुरुआत में पुलिस ने मामले में खानापूर्ति की तो पीड़ित महिला ने एसपी हिमांशु गर्ग से गुहार लगाई। एसपी गर्ग द्वारा मामले का संज्ञान लेने के बाद पुलिस ने आरोपी के खिलाफ मारपीट सहित कई धाराओं के तहत केस दर्ज किया है। सिरसमा निवासी अंगूरी देवी ने एसपी को दी शिकायत में बताया 12 नवंबर को बच्चों के आपसी विवाद के कारण उसकी पुत्रवधू का गांव के ही विनोद व उसकी पत्नी के साथ झगड़ा हुआ था। अंगूरी देवी का आरोप है कि आरोपियों ने उनके घर पर आकर ईंट पत्थर बरसाए।

आरोपी ने अपनी पत्नी के साथ उसके ऊपर हमला बोल दिया और उसके मुंह व सिर पर कई मुक्के मारे। मुक्का लगने उसके मुंह के ऊपरी हिस्से का दांत टूट गया। अंगूरी देवी का आरोप है आरोपी व उसकी पत्नी ने उसे जातिसूचक शब्द कहे। हमले के बाद वह पुत्रवधू को साथ लेकर थाना सदर में गई, जहां पर उसका बयान दर्ज किया गया। अंगूरी देवी ने बताया पुलिस ने मेडिकल करवाने की बजाये उसे कहा कि वे खुद मेडिकल करवा कर ले आए। जिसके बाद उसने अस्पताल में जाकर मेडिकल जांच करवाई। मेडिकल रिपोर्ट पुलिस को सौंपी थी।

अंगूरी देवी के बेटे प्रदीप कुमार ने फोन पर बातचीत में बताया वह सेना में जम्मू कश्मीर में तैनात है, उसने बताया उसके परिवार की जान को खतरा है। आरोपी उसके परिवार को मारने की धमकी दे रहे हैं। वहीं आरोपी विनोद ने माना बच्चों को लेकर उनका मामूली झगड़ा हुआ था। जान से मारने की धमकी और जाति सूचक शब्द कहने के आरोप निराधार हैं। आरोप उसे व उसके परिवार को बदनाम करने के लिए लगाए गए हैं। थाना सदर प्रभारी राजपाल का कहना है अंगूरी देवी की शिकायत पर आरोपी के खिलाफ केस दर्ज कर लिया गया है। पुलिस ने आरोपी के खिलाफ मारपीट, जान से मारने की धमकी सहित कई धाराओं में केस दर्ज किया है।

