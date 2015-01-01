पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

प्रो. एसएन सचदेवा कुलपति नियुक्त:कुरुक्षेत्र यूनिवर्सिटी को दो रजिस्ट्रार देने वाली एनआईटी ने अब दिया कुलपति

कुरुक्षेत्र4 घंटे पहले
  • भर्ती प्रक्रिया शुरू होने के बाद से ही चर्चा में था एनआईटी के सिविल विभाग के प्रो. एसएन सचदेवा का नाम

राष्ट्रीय प्रौद्योगिकी संस्थान एनआईटी कुरुक्षेत्र ने कुरुक्षेत्र यूनिवर्सिटी को दो कुलसचिव देने के बाद अब एक कुलपति भी दे दिया है।

राज्यपाल सत्यदेव नारायण आर्य ने सोमवार शाम को एनआईटी के सिविल विभाग के प्रो. एसएन सचदेवा को तीन साल के लिए केयू का कुलपति नियुक्त किया। केयू में कुलपति पद की भर्ती प्रक्रिया शुरू होने के बाद से ही प्रो. एसएन सचदेवा का नाम दौड़ में आगे चल रहा था।

करीब दो माह पहले भी उनके नाम की कुलपति की चिट्ठी जारी होने की चर्चा केयू के साथ ही एनआईटी कैंपस में चली थी, लेकिन इसके बाद कुलपति की भर्ती प्रक्रिया की फाइल ठंडे बस्ते में चली गई थी।

इससे पहले एनआईटी के प्रो. सुरेंद्र देशवाल और प्रो. प्रवीण सैनी कुरुक्षेत्र यूनिवर्सिटी में कुलसचिव के पद पर रह चुके हैं। केयू में नियमित कुलपति का पद पूर्व कुलपति डॉ. केसी शर्मा के 31 मार्च 2020 को कार्यकाल खत्म होने के बाद से ही खाली था। इस पद पर कार्यवाहक कुलपति के रूप में आगामी आदेशों तक कुलसचिव डॉ. नीता खन्ना को चार्ज दिया गया था।

ईसी बैठक स्थगित होने के बाद से थी नियमित कुलपति की चर्चा: कुरुक्षेत्र यूनिवर्सिटी में 23 अक्टूबर हो होने वाली सुप्रीम बॉडी कार्यकारिणी परिषद ईसी की बैठक ऐन मौके पर स्थगित हो गई थी।

इस बैठक के स्थगित होने के बाद से ही नियमित कुलपति के आने की चर्चाएं तेज हो गई थी। इसका कारण इस बैठक में कई ऐसे महत्वपूर्ण एजेंडे थे जोकि नियमित कुलपति के स्तर के थे। वहीं पिछले कई माह से कुलपति नियुक्ति की फाइल भी सरकार और राजभवन के बीच में चल रही थी। ऐसे में अब दिवाली से ठीक पहले कुलपति पद पर नियुक्ति कर दी गई है।

