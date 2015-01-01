पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हरियाणा के 54 बरस:अब अंतरराष्ट्रीय स्तर पर बुलंदी पाने जा रही हरियाणवी संस्कृति

कुरुक्षेत्रएक घंटा पहले
1966 को जो क्षेत्र हरियाणा के रूप में चिन्हित करके पंजाब से अलग राज्य घोषित किया गया, उसकी सांस्कृतिक पहचान सीमित थी। हरियाणा सांस्कृतिक रूप से खोखला था और यहां के कल्चर को देश व विदेश तो क्या, आसपास के प्रदेश भी ठीक से नहीं जानते थे। अतीत में हरियाणा की अपनी विशेष सांस्कृतिक पहचान थी।

अब हरियाणा सांस्कृतिक रूप से काफी समृद्ध हो चुका है। बहुत प्रयास के बाद हरियाणवी संस्कृति को ये मुकाम मिला है और आगे भी बहुत कुछ करने की जरूरत है।1966 में नए राज्य के रूप में गठन के समय हरियाणा सांस्कृतिक रूप से काफी पिछड़ा हुआ प्रदेश था। पंजाबी संस्कृति के लिए दिल खोलकर प्रयास हुए। आज मुंबई में बड़े बजट की हरियाणवी फिल्में बनने लगी हैं। फिल्मों के माध्यम से हरियाणवी बोली भी पसंद की जाने लगी है। प्रदेश की हर सांस्कृतिक विधा अपनी विशेष पहचान बना चुकी है।

मुगल काल में चरम पर थी हरियाणवी संस्कृति : लाठर
केयू युवा एंव सांस्कृतिक विभाग के पूर्व अध्यक्ष डॉ. अनूप लाठर के मुताबिक अगर हरियाणा के सांस्कृतिक इतिहास की बात करें तो अंग्रेजों के समय में हरियाणा पहले दिल्ली सूबे के एक जिले के रूप में था, जिसका भू क्षेत्र व्यापक था। हरियाणा की धरती पर संत सूरदास का जन्म फरीदाबाद के सिही गांव में हुआ। इसी धरती पर महाराजा हर्षवर्धन ने रत्नावली की रचना की व एक नई नाट्य परंपरा को जन्म देकर संस्कृति को समृद्ध किया। मुगल काल के अंतिम चरण तक हरियाणवी संस्कृति चरम पराकाष्ठा पर थी। 947 में भारत विभाजन के समय पाकिस्तान को पलायन कर गए। यह हरियाणवी संस्कृति के कफन में अंतिम कील साबित हुआ।

