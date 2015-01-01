पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जागरूकता:अब उपभोक्ताओं के मोबाइल नंबर पर ही बिजली कट की मिलेगी जानकारी

कुरुक्षेत्र2 घंटे पहले
  • उपभोक्ता बिजली निगम में जमा कराएं केवाईसी फार्म, निगम की वेबसाइट से भी ले सकते हैं जानकारी

आगामी दिनों में बिजली निगम उपभोक्ताओं को बिजली बिल और बिजली बाधित होने की जानकारी के साथ अन्य जानकारियां भी मोबाइल पर ही मिलेंगी। उपभोक्ता को जानकारी न होने से परेशानी नहीं होगी। उत्तर हरियाणा बिजली वितरण निगम के उपभोक्ताओं को जहां आधार कार्ड से लिंक करने की योजना पर काम शुरू हो चुका है वहीं, अब उपभोक्ताओं को बिजली बिल के साथ-साथ केवाईसी फार्म भरवाया जा रहा है। इस फार्म में उपभोक्ताओं को अपने कनेक्शन से संबंधित जानकारियां मुहैया कराने का निर्देश दिया है। बता दें कि जिलेभर में करीब ढ़ाई लाख उपभोक्ता हैं। वहीं 2017 के बाद से निगम कनेक्शन देने के साथ ही केवाईसी फार्म भरवा रहा हैं। इससे पहले के कनेक्शनों का डाटा निगम जुटा रहा हैं।

बिजली बिल की पेमेंट भी दिखाएगा मोबाइल

बिजली निगम अधिकारियों के अनुसार उपभोक्ता से संबंधित एक्टीविटी को आपके फोन में एसएमएस के माध्यम से अलर्ट करेगा। मोबाइल पर अलर्ट मिलने से बिजली बिल भरने की अंतिम तारीख का भी पता चल सकेगा। इसके साथ ही बिजली कट की जानकारी भी पहले ही उपभोक्ता के पास चली जाएगी। अगर कोई केवाईसी नहीं भरना चाहता और सेवाओं का लाभ लेना चाहता है तो उसे निगम की यूएचबीवीएन की साइट पर जाकर मोबाइल नंबर दर्ज करवा सकता है।

बिजली निगम से पहुंचे कर्मचारी को केवाईसी संबंधी जानकारी कराए उपलब्ध

बिजली निगम एसई कर्ण सिंह भौरिया ने कहा कि उपभोक्ता बिजली निगम से पहुंचे कर्मचारियों को केवाईसी संबंधी जानकारी उपलब्ध कराए। उपभोक्ताओं का डाटा होने के बाद उपभोक्ता ओं के मोबाइल नंबर पर ही बिजली निगम कट व अन्य नई योजनाओं की जानकारी उपभोक्ताओं को उपलब्ध कराएगा। इस कार्य में सभी अपना सहयोग दें।

