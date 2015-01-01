पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

निर्देश:अवशेषों में आग लगाने की घटनाओं को रोकने को कदम उठाएं अधिकारी : बराड़

कुरुक्षेत्रएक घंटा पहले
डीसी शरणदीप कौर बराड़ ने कहा कि फसल अवशेष (पराली) को जलाने की घटनाओं पर रोक लगाने के लिए ठोस कदम उठाएं। ऐसे लोगों की पहचान करे जो बार-बार फसल अवशेषों में आग लगाने के कार्य को अंजाम देते हैं। ऐसे लोगों के खिलाफ तुरंत नियमानुसार कार्रवाई करते हुए जुर्माना करें और एफआईआर भी दर्ज कराएं। बराड़ शुक्रवार को लघु सचिवालय अधिकारियों की मीटिंग में बोल रही थीं।

उन्होंने बताया कि प्रदेश में जीटी रोड के साथ लगते क्षेत्र में पराली जलाने के सर्वाधिक मामले होते हैं। इसे रोकने के लिए केंद्र व राज्य सरकारों की ओर से कस्टम हायरिंग सेंटर स्थापित करने के लिए करोड़ों रुपए की राशि जारी की गई है, जिससे बड़ी संख्या में कस्टम हायरिंग सेंटर स्थापित किए गए हैं। इसके तहत 50 व 80 प्रतिशत सब्सिडी का प्रावधान किया है ताकि किसान फसल अवशेषों को जलाने की बजाए उन्हें खेत में ही समायोजित करने के लिए कृषि यंत्रों का प्रयोग कर सकें।

उन्होंने कहा कि जिला में एचएआरएसएसी (हरसेक) से 2 नवंबर तक 807 स्थानों पर आग लगने की सूचना प्राप्त हुई थी जिसमें से केवल 361 स्थानों पर आग लगाने के प्रमाण प्राप्त हुए हैं जिसके तहत 329 चालान जारी किए। एक किसान के विरुद्ध एफआईआर दर्ज करवाई। बाकी शिकायतों की जांच की जा रही है जबकि 446 ऐसे स्थान चिन्हित किए गए जिनमें फसल अवशेष जलाने के प्रमाण नहीं मिले।

इन चालानों के तहत 8 लाख 32 हजार 500 रुपए की जुर्माना वसूली की गई है जिनमें थानेसर खंड से 1 लाख 32 हजार 500, पिपली खंड से 90 हजार, लाडवा खंड से 37500, बाबैन खंड से 20 हजार, शाहबाद खंड से 1 लाख 25 हजार, इस्माइलाबाद खंड से 1 लाख 47 हजार, पिहोवा खंड से 2 लाख 80 हजार रुपए की जुर्माना राशि वसूली गई है।

